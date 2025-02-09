Jennifer Lopez's 2022 R-Rated Action Comedy Is Taking Prime Video By Storm

Netflix is facing competition from Prime Video and I don't just mean in terms of subscriber numbers. The former remains the undisputed winner of the streaming wars, with more than 300 million subscribers, despite the company's insistence on endless price hikes. Seriously, Netflix has become way too expensive for a service that still hasn't apologized for Kevin Hart's "Lift." Prime Video is the closest to challenging Netflix's reign, with 200 million subscribers of its own, but even then it's got a long way to go before it catches its competitor.

Now, it seems Jeff Bezos' streaming platform is challenging Netflix in another way: with instantly forgettable streaming movies. If you're still in doubt as to what such a thing is, 2025 should have already clarified things for you with films like Cameron Diaz's "Back in Action," which dominated the Netflix charts in January despite being horribly reviewed. It's not that all these films are bad. In fact, some might even be mildly entertaining. Instead, it's that even before watching, you somehow know you'll have close to no recollection of the movie after the end credits roll. It's a talent of a sort, to pump out films that slide easily in and out of our consciousness without leaving any sort of lasting impression, and one that Prime Video is getting pretty good at.

Take "Shotgun Wedding" for example. This 44-percenter on Rotten Tomatoes originally hit Prime Video back in January 2023, and somehow proved to be a decent hit for Amazon's streaming service, helping the platform to its largest monthly usage increase according to Nielsen. Then, "Shotgun Wedding" disappeared beneath the inexorable tide of "content," never to be seen again, or remembered by anyone. That is, until it started climbing the Prime Video charts again two years later.