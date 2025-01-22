Why Netflix Has Become So Expensive (And What You Can Do About It)

Gone are the days where a Netflix subscription cost as little as a cup of coffee and early originals like "Hemlock Grove" were still available to stream on the platform. Despite raising its prices in 2023, subscriptions fees for all of the service's tiers are set to hike again in the United States and Canada — all because 19 million new people signed up in the final quarter of 2024, presumably due to Mike Tyson battling Logan Paul, the NFL, and "Squid Game" season 2.

As reported by CNN, the company released a letter to investors which detailed the reasoning behind the price rise. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the document read. This means that a standard subscription without ads will now cost $17.99, while the highest tier will shoot up to $24.99. The cheapest option, which includes ads, will also rise to $7.99.

Of course, Netflix isn't the only streaming service to raise its prices, nor will it be the last. That said, there might be a way for subscribers to take the sting off the latest hike — if they sign up for other stuff.