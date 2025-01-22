Why Netflix Has Become So Expensive (And What You Can Do About It)
Gone are the days where a Netflix subscription cost as little as a cup of coffee and early originals like "Hemlock Grove" were still available to stream on the platform. Despite raising its prices in 2023, subscriptions fees for all of the service's tiers are set to hike again in the United States and Canada — all because 19 million new people signed up in the final quarter of 2024, presumably due to Mike Tyson battling Logan Paul, the NFL, and "Squid Game" season 2.
As reported by CNN, the company released a letter to investors which detailed the reasoning behind the price rise. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the document read. This means that a standard subscription without ads will now cost $17.99, while the highest tier will shoot up to $24.99. The cheapest option, which includes ads, will also rise to $7.99.
Of course, Netflix isn't the only streaming service to raise its prices, nor will it be the last. That said, there might be a way for subscribers to take the sting off the latest hike — if they sign up for other stuff.
Some credit card and phone providers offer Netflix rewards
There are ways to earn some money back if you subscribe to Netflix — and other streaming services, for that matter — but it'll require you to have a credit card or a mobile device. According to CNBC, American Express' Blue Cash Preferred offers a 6% cashback bonus for folks who're subscribed to Netflix, which is probably the best deal out there at the time of this writing. However, it might be worth checking with your credit card provider to find out if it offers any deals in relation to streaming platforms.
Fear not if you don't have a credit card, however, as some cell phone providers offer deals for Netflix and other streaming services. In some cases, the service is fully included in the monthly bill, depending on which plan you sign up for. For example, T-Mobile users in the United States can subscribe to the "Netflix on Us" offer, which is pretty self-explanatory. Verizon also includes a variety of streaming service options, ranging from Netflix to Max. Once again, it's worth checking to see if your network provider offers any sweet Netflix deals. If not, then maybe it's time to find another one.