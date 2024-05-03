Unfrosted Review: Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Movie Is Very, Very Silly

By most standards, "Unfrosted" is not what you'd call a "good" movie. It's visually flat — as a filmmaker, Jerry Seinfeld will never win an award or be thought of as one of the greats (his direction is limited to "point and shoot"). Its screenplay doesn't even attempt to tell a complete narrative — the third act crumbles, as if everyone ran out of ideas and threw up their hands. None of these things are promising. And yet ... I laughed. A lot. I laughed because Seinfeld's movie about the invention of Pop-Tarts is very, very silly, and sometimes you just want to watch something silly. Seinfeld and his co-writers Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder have cobbled together a gloriously ridiculous feast; a film that doesn't even slightly attempt to take itself seriously. I mean, this is a movie about Pop-Tarts, for crying out loud — how serious can it be?

Brand-based films are somehow becoming more ubiquitous. Last year we got movies about both the invention of Air Jordans and the invention of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. And yet, while those films approached their subject matter in dramatic ways, "Unfrosted" just wants to string a series of increasingly ludicrous jokes together. NASA, JFK, evil milkmen, angry cereal mascots, violent deaths, and perversions of science all play a part in the creation of the "heatable breakfast rectangle," as one character calls it. Who knew the invention of the Pop-Tart was so chaotic? If you think about any of this for too long, "Unfrosted" starts to fall apart. And not every joke works — indeed, there are so many jokes here that several are bound to simply fall flat. And yet, "Unfrosted" inspires big laughs from time to time. There's a sequence set at a funeral that's so uproariously funny that I could barely contain myself. Like the toaster pastry that inspired the film, there's no nutrition here — but you might still enjoy the sugary high it unleashes.