A Rejected Script For Bruce Willis' Best Character Became One Of The Worst Sequels Ever

"Die Hard" turned Bruce Willis into an action star. The actor, previously known for his role on ABC's comedy-drama "Moonlighting," introduced audiences to the reluctant everyman action hero which has since become an archetype of the genre. NYPD detective John McClane also became Willis' best-known role and remains one of the most beloved action icons to this day. Naturally, Hollywood was eager to parlay the success of the original film into a franchise, and so a sequel was quickly produced in 1990. It wasn't quite the hit and cultural touchstone that the first movie had been, but it wasn't without its charms. Then, a third movie materialized which cemented John McClane as an enduring on-screen hero.

As "Die Hard" movies go, 1995's "Die Hard with a Vengeance" is actually one of the better ones. That's mostly due to the two legacy sequels that were churned out in 2007 and 2013 being impressively forgettable. But still, "Die Hard 3" is vintage John McClane. A lot of that is down to the fact that original director, John McTiernan, returned for the threequel, bringing with him a willingness to push the action and stunts even further than he had with the 1988 classic. But Willis and his co-star, Samuel L. Jackson also made for a great on-screen duo who balanced each other perfectly throughout their frantic race across New York.

As such, "Die Hard with a Vengeance" remains one of the best of the franchise, but it seems we almost got a different sequel, and this alternative could very easily have made the third "Die Hard" movie the worst of the bunch.