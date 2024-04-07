Bruce Willis' Best Role Happened Because Of Desperation

The pitch was "Rambo in an office building." In the 1980s, the idea of a Rambo type in anything, anywhere would at least get your project shuttled down the studio production pipeline. 20th Century Fox rightly believed they had a potential winner in "Die Hard." So why was the project anathema to every A-list movie star in Hollywood?

Perhaps it was the pedigree. "Die Hard" was an adaptation of Roderick Thorp's action novel "Nothing Lasts Forever," the author's 1979 sequel to his 1966 bestseller "The Detective." That cop thriller had been turned into a 1968 star vehicle for Frank Sinatra, who was nearing the end of his 1960s big-screen comeback. It was a solid hit for 20th Century Fox, but, despite a feint toward grittiness, it was viewed as nothing more than a paycheck gig for the Chairman.

So 20 years later, when Fox spied blockbuster potential in Thorp's sequel (which was partially inspired by the studio's 1974 smash "The Towering Inferno"), the studio was faced with a peculiar casting hurdle: because of the deal they'd struck with Sinatra in the late 1960s, they were contractually obligated to offer the part to Ol' Blue Eyes. In the mid 1980s. The showbiz legend had just entered his 70s, and, aside from a cameo in 1984's "Cannonball Run II," had basically retired from acting.

When he said no, Fox began courting every single action star in town. How did that work out for the studio?