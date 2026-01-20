Why Billy Bob Thornton Was Shocked That Landman Became So Popular

Billy Bob Thornton being a cocky sumbitch for ten episodes of oil industry-based melodrama sounds like it might have a certain appeal. But one of the biggest shows on TV? That seemed like a stretch even to the people who made "Landman" — star Billy Bob Thornton included. The 70-year-old revealed that he and his collaborators initially thought their Texas-based oil drama would be limited in its appeal, but were shocked to see audiences far beyond Middle America embrace the series.

Many of us will have had the experience of suddenly realizing that a lot of people were watching "Yellowstone" without directly knowing any of those people. Who were these mystery audience members who were turning Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western into one of the biggest shows on TV? Unless you happened to be a conservative-leaning dad in one of the so-called flyover states, you were likely mystified by the whole thing. But by the time it reached its fifth and final season, there was simply no denying that "Yellowstone" had transcended the red-state dad demographic to become nothing short of a small-screen juggernaut.

Now, Sheridan has done it all over again with "Landman," the oil drama inspired by a podcast that hardcore fans of the show need to check out. Sheridan's latest series has become the number one Paramount+ original of all time, and one of the biggest shows of 2024-25, racking up an average of 15.8 million viewers across five weeks. Once again, it's the show that nobody you know is watching but which somehow consistently brings in mass audiences. And once again, it's transcended its obvious target demographic to become a show with mass appeal. Why? How? Whatever you do, don't ask Billy Bob Thornton because he's mostly just as mystified as you.