Matt Damon's Controversial Oil Drama Is A Must-Watch For Landman Fans

Taylor Sheridan's streaming empire expanded late last year when "Landman" (which he created with Christian Wallace) premiered on Paramount+. The drama stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman for an energy company looking to dominate the oilfields of West Texas. As he's demonstrated throughout his career with "Yellowstone" and its spinoffs, Sheridan has a nighttime soap writer's love for big rural business and the big families that run them, and his sizable fan base can't get enough of the "Dallas"-esque power struggles and betrayals that come with this big money territory.

"Landman" was an instant hit, which was great news for Sheridan, but the fervor the show generated has left fans impatiently awaiting Season 2. Though they can take heart in knowing that production started on the new season last April, Paramount+ has yet to announce when the next round of episodes will air. Hopefully, the show will return no later than the end of this year, but that still leaves the "Landman" faithful with one heckuva long wait. Is there anything out there that might scratch that wildcat itch between now and, what, November? Yes. It's called George Stevens' "Giant."

If you've already seen "Giant" (and inexplicably don't feel the need to treat yourself to a magnificent American epic starring Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean again), there is a more recent movie that deals with the oil industry and, what's more, stars Matt Damon as a landman. This one takes place in Pennsylvania, and it's a good deal more controversial than Sheridan's hit series.