The James Dean Classic Giant Is Getting A 4K Restoration

Prior to the screening of the film, TCM's Ben Mankiewicz will be hosting a discussion with Spielberg, Film Foundation executive director Margaret Bodde, and George Stevens Jr., whose father won an Oscar for directing "Giant." Stevens Jr. talked about how his father's film "stood the test of time:"

"I was with my father during the writing of the Giant screenplay, and he measured films by how they stood the test of time. Giant has more than met that test, and he would be grateful that Steven, Marty, The Film Foundation, and Warner Bros. have achieved this brilliant restoration so a new generation can see Giant on the big screen, streaming, and Blu-ray."

Spielberg also expressed his sentiments about the legacy of the film:

"Anything that presumes to call itself 'Giant' better have the goods to keep such a lofty promise. Both [novelist] Edna Ferber and George Stevens far exceeded the title to bring such an epic American story to the big screen, and I'm proud to have been a small part of the restoration team of this classic motion picture."

One of the many reasons why the restoration of "Giant" became possible is the fact that Spielberg handpicked the film as one of the group's projects to work on, collaborating closely with the Warner Bros. archives team to achieve this feat.

Apart from its screening at the festival, "Giant" will also be available for streaming on HBO Max sometime this year.