One of the most successful creative minds working in television today is writer and producer Taylor Sheridan, whose shows consistently have won critics and audiences alike. In 2024, Sheridan teamed up with Christian Wallace to create the hit show "Landman," inspired by Wallace's podcast series "Boomtown." Billy Bob Thornton leads an all-star cast as Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman, someone who scouts and brokers deals for natural resource rights on behalf of an oil company. Set primarily in West Texas, Norris' life comes under scrutiny after being forced to deal with a local cartel.

Fortunately, while fans wait for new episodes of "Landman," there are plenty of thematically similar shows to check out next. Several on this list are also created and produced by Sheridan, while they all feature mature characters dealing with life-and-death issues, often with a criminal element involved. And just as "Landman" has the feel of a neo-Western, similar shows are set in various small towns and remote areas, leaving the main characters largely to their own devices. With all that in mind, here are the 12 best shows like Taylor Sheridan's "Landman."