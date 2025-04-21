12 Best Shows Like Taylor Sheridan's Landman
One of the most successful creative minds working in television today is writer and producer Taylor Sheridan, whose shows consistently have won critics and audiences alike. In 2024, Sheridan teamed up with Christian Wallace to create the hit show "Landman," inspired by Wallace's podcast series "Boomtown." Billy Bob Thornton leads an all-star cast as Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman, someone who scouts and brokers deals for natural resource rights on behalf of an oil company. Set primarily in West Texas, Norris' life comes under scrutiny after being forced to deal with a local cartel.
Fortunately, while fans wait for new episodes of "Landman," there are plenty of thematically similar shows to check out next. Several on this list are also created and produced by Sheridan, while they all feature mature characters dealing with life-and-death issues, often with a criminal element involved. And just as "Landman" has the feel of a neo-Western, similar shows are set in various small towns and remote areas, leaving the main characters largely to their own devices. With all that in mind, here are the 12 best shows like Taylor Sheridan's "Landman."
Dallas (1978)
The show that set the successful template for primetime soap operas, "Dallas" told the lurid saga of the Ewing family, whose fortune was built on oil and cattle. Texas tycoon J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) wheels and deals, amassing his fortune and illicit love affairs, but making enemies of everyone. This frequently put J.R. at odds with his younger and morally inclined brother Bobby (Patrick Duffy), a feud that extended to other family members and close associates. This conflict would be inherited by J.R. and Bobby's sons in the 2012 "Dallas" revival series as the next generation reignited similar squabbles themselves.
With its delightfully convoluted plot lines, including an entire season written off as a prolonged dream, and endless betrayals, "Dallas" set the bar for prestige soap operas. Hagman's performance as J.R. made the show a major success, with the character chewing through scenery like an all-you-can-eat buffet. Fans of "Landman" will have a lot to enjoy in "Dallas," from its Texas setting to its premise of oil business magnates engaged in petty feuds. A television institution for the entirety of the '80s, "Dallas" set a standard that all modern melodramas aspire to.
Justified
Prolific author Elmore Leonard's neo-Western hero Raylan Givens is brought to life by actor Timothy Olyphant in the acclaimed FX series "Justified." A U.S. Marshal with a quick-draw reputation, Givens is reassigned to operate out of eastern Kentucky after a violent incident in Miami. Back in the area where he grew up, Givens finds that his jurisdiction is being run rampant with criminal families and drug dealers. This includes Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) and his family, with Givens and Crowder becoming long-standing rivals upon Givens' arrival.
So much of the inherent excellence to "Justified" comes from its solid writing and casting, led by impeccable performances from Olyphant and Goggins. There is an underlying confidence in the storytelling to the series, something that is only improved upon and refined across its six-season run. Years after the original series' conclusion, Olyphant would return for the similarly terrific sequel series "Justified: City Primeval," effortlessly reprising his role as Givens. Still the high-water mark of televised neo-Westerns, "Justified" is an enduring classic of the genre.
Longmire
Craig Johnson's crime novel series, "Walt Longmire Mysteries," was adapted into a television show in 2012 under the shortened title "Longmire." Robert Taylor plays Sheriff Walt Longmire, whose jurisdiction is the fictional Absaroka County in Wyoming. This has Longmire work closely with the local tribal police from the nearby reservation, often with his childhood friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips). Throughout the series, Longmire contends with everything from drug dealers to investigating the murder of his wife, killed prior to the start of the story.
With its sweeping landscapes and strong cast, "Longmire" is a well-written and maturely told crime drama. There is an underlying caustic humor to the show, often as punctuation to the latest developments in Longmire's life, including his relationship with his adult daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman). This makes the heartbreaking moments throughout the show sting that much more, with the ensemble cast managing that tonal balance well. Receiving three additional seasons on Netflix after its initial run on A&E, "Longmire" is satisfying and charming in its unassuming storytelling subtly.
Fargo
The Coen brothers' breakout 1996 crime film "Fargo" served as the inspirational basis for the FX anthology series of the same name created by Noah Hawley. While tangentially connected, each season of the acclaimed show features a different standalone story and cast in the Midwest. Like the movie, crime is prominently involved in every season's narrative, from organized crime outfits to merciless contract killers. And more than just a show about Midwestern criminals, "Fargo" is comprised of tales about all-too-human mistakes and consequences paid for them.
Fans of "Landman" will especially appreciate the presence of Billy Bob Thornton in the first season of "Fargo," starring as hitman Lorne Malvo. Even beyond that, the similarities between the two shows are free, with their flawed, often male, protagonists trying to make the best of extraordinary situations. This is often coupled with the frozen desolation that the Midwest is known for in its winter months, while maintaining the movie's dark sense of humor. Every season of "Fargo" is masterfully told in its own way, effectively using the possibilities of anthology storytelling while retaining the same narrative spirit.
Blood & Oil
At first glance, the 2015 "Blood & Oil" feels like another retread of "Dallas," the show quickly differentiates itself amply during its single-season run. The series has young couple Billy (Chace Crawford) and Cody LeFever (Rebecca Rittenhouse) move to North Dakota to cash in on the state's growing oil boom. This places them on a collision course with the most powerful oil tycoons in town, family patriarch Hap Briggs (Don Johnson). As Hap contends with the new arrivals disrupting his business, he also has to contend with his villainously unstable son Wick (Scott Michael Foster).
In its 10 episodes, "Blood & Oil" feels more melodramatic and over-the-top than "Dallas," especially with Foster's performance as the erratic Wick. Johnson delivers his usual self-assured cool as Hap as the rest of the show teeters deliciously on the narrative rails, just short of completely derailing itself. If "Dallas" brought soap operatic stakes to primetime, "Blood & Oil" leans into the more operatic potential of its premise. A guilty pleasure watch and easy to binge over a weekend, "Blood & Oil" ended right before it could overstay its welcome.
Goliath
Before "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton starred in the acclaimed Prime Video legal drama "Goliath," which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2021. Thornton plays Billy McBride, a former criminal defense attorney who descended into alcoholism after a suspect he got acquitted subsequently went on to murder an entire family. Emerging from his self-imposed exile to take on a case against the law firm he co-founded years ago, McBride begins to regain control of his life. This reignites an old grudge between McBride and his former partner in the firm, Donald Cooperman (William Hurt).
"Goliath" revolves around McBride taking on everything from corporate malfeasance to powerful individuals who use their influence and affluence to avoid persecution for conscious wrongdoing. Thornton effectively plays the hard-luck lawyer that stands up for the little guy, delivering one of his most charismatic performances to date. Throughout its run, the show boasted an impressive ensemble cast, with various seasons including Dennis Quaid and Molly Parker in major roles. A sharply written legal drama, "Goliath" is one of the more overlooked Prime Video original series and well worth checking out.
Yellowstone
For any list centered on television series created by Taylor Sheridan, the inclusion of "Yellowstone" is absolutely necessary. The modern Western series follows the saga of the Dutton family in Montana, headed by its patriarch John (Kevin Costner) from the family's Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The family endures its increasingly strained relationships while their enemies scheme against the Duttons and their business interests. This leads to murder and betrayal as the Duttons become divided in the wake of them becoming more involved in state politics.
Though firmly in the neo-Western genre, "Yellowstone" is a wild show, with half the fun seeing just how ludicrous its story gets. From over-the-top violence to the petty lengths the family goes to punish its enemies, the show is melodramatic in the best kind of ways. The ensemble cast helps sell these plot developments, with the show more entertaining the less one thinks about its wider implications. The cornerstone of Sheridan's growing television empire, "Yellowstone" deserves the hype and spin-offs that the show has received over the years.
Mayor of Kingstown
In 2021, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created the Paramount+ original series "Mayor of Kingstown," set in a fictional Michigan company town. The show centers on the McLusky family, which has maintained order in the town for decades, often mediating between its criminal element and local law enforcement. Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) suddenly becomes the town's mayor after the untimely death of his older brother, who had been in the position. This places him in the middle of the corrupt police force and the increasingly street gangs throughout his community as Mike tries to keep the peace.
"Mayor of Kingstown" offers a searing commentary on the corruption prevalent in the American prison system and law enforcement. While tackling these bleak themes head-on, the show keeps its stake compelling, rather than off-puttingly grim. Much of this is from Renner, and "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star Emma Laird, keeping the story's raw emotional core heart-wrenchingly palpable and relatable. Improving upon itself each subsequent season, "Mayor of Kingstown" makes full use of Renner's underrated acting chops.
Joe Pickett
Bearing the nickname the Cowboy State, Wyoming is a prime setting for neo-Westerns, as evidenced by the Spectrum/Paramount+ series "Joe Pickett." New Zealand actor Michael Dornan stars as the title character, a game warden who relocates with his family to Wyoming to safeguard the wildlife near Yellowstone National Park. After discovering the corpse of a poacher in his backyard, Pickett stumbles into a deadly conspiracy involving a powerful local family. This places not only himself and his family in danger, but threatens to upend his duty to protect the vulnerable fauna.
Though relatively short-lived, running for only two seasons, "Joe Pickett" still distinguishes itself positively from its contemporaries. Pickett's occupation and family life gives the show an undercurrent of humor that offsets the usual crime thriller aspects of the story. Dornan himself is superbly cast as Pickett, supported strongly by the ensemble cast, including Julianna Guill as Pickett's wife Marybeth. An offbeat take on modern Westerns, "Joe Pickett" offers audiences everything from compelling leads to murder mysteries packed with a surprising number of twists and turns.
Dark Winds
Starting in 1970, author Tony Hillerman wrote a series of crime novels starring Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee. These novels serve as the basis for the AMC series "Dark Winds," retaining the '70s time period in which the source material was first published. Longtime tribal police officer Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) works with his partners, including Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). The three solve dangerous cases endangering Navajo County in Arizona that other authorities largely dismiss.
Popular character actor Zahn McClarnon has long deserved to play lead and "Dark Winds" gives him the overdue opportunity to shine center stage. The show itself is a solidly written procedural, distinguished and enriched by a cultural perspective often neglected by the media. And while the series uses its period piece setting well, it never feels particularly beholden to it, seamlessly incorporating its aesthetics into the stories it's telling. Powered by a solid cast, "Dark Winds" is one of the best crime procedural series currently on television.
Tulsa King
After an extensive career in films, Sylvester Stallone's first starring role in a scripted television series was in the Paramount+ original "Tulsa King." Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show has Stallone play mobster Dwight Manfredi, a capo in mafia sent to Tulsa by his bosses after a lengthy prison sentence. As Manfredi establishes the mob presence in Oklahoma, he butts heads with the city's existing criminal elements. Initially loyal to his old bosses based out of New York, Manfredi grows to resent them, leading to a conflict with the mob as he becomes increasingly autonomous.
One of the more consciously comedic shows to come from Sheridan, "Tulsa King" blends dark humor with crime-oriented thrills. A lot of the show's charm comes from Stallone's steadying role as Manfredi, a fish-out-of-water that quickly asserts himself to become his own mob boss. The veteran actor manages that tonal balance beautifully, while giving one of the more nuanced performances of his career. A welcome change from Sheridan's usual grim and gritty fare, "Tulsa King" keeps the action gripping, but with a self-aware wink at the audience.
1923
The best of the "Yellowstone" spin-offs, "1923" delves into a pivotal moment in the Dutton family history in the early 20th century. Married couple Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) run Yellowstone Dutton Ranch together, raising their nephews as their own children. As Montana and the ranch endure a severe drought and financial instability, the Duttons have to deal with rivals plotting against them. This includes Creighton Banner (Jerome Flynn), who feuds with the Duttons over resources in the drought, and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), who intends to seize the ranch for himself.
Interestingly, "1923" feels more like a sequel to fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," rather than prequel to "Yellowstone" itself. That said, the series still works as a standalone story exploring another part of the overall Dutton family saga. The show also provides the Duttons with their most dire stakes yet, especially in dealing with the conniving Whitfield, masterfully played by Dalton. The cruelest "Yellowstone" series to date, "1923" is a darkly engrossing installment in the franchise.