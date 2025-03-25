How Much Does It Cost To Stay At The Real-Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

There are some movies and television shows that are so transporting that it's not enough for fans to sift through the minutiae of these universes so as to know everything possible about the characters and the worlds they inhabit. At a certain point, fans want to inhabit these worlds, too.

Sometimes it's possible! Fans of Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy can book a flight to New Zealand and visit the Hobbiton movie set. The baseball field from "Field of Dreams" still exists in Dyersville, Iowa, and is open to tourists. And if you've got it like that, you can look into renting a unit in the Dakota Apartments (where Rosemary Woodhouse gave birth to the son of Satan).

There are all kinds of opportunities out there for movie and television buffs to experience first-hand the magic of their favorite entertainments. In some cases, however, that experience will cost you a pretty penny. Take, for instance, a stay at the Dutton Ranch from Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

The location, known in real life as the Chief Joseph Ranch, is located in Darby, Montana, which is situated in the Southwestern portion of the state (right around the Continental Divide). It's an awesome, mountainous area of the United States that allows residents and visitors an escape from the hustle and bustle of big cities. Make no mistake, they do work hard out in Darby (as "Yellowstone" makes perfectly clear), but if you just want to hang out for a week or so, the owners of the property will be happy to have you. They'll also expect you to pay for the rare pleasure.