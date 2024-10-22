Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Has One Condition To Return As Rip Wheeler

"Yellowstone" is turning into more of a mystery show than a neo Western drama as it goes on. Not in terms of its subject matter, but in terms of the multiple questions swirling around Taylor Sheridan's mega popular series as it approaches the end of its fifth season. Take, for example, Kevin Costner's high-profile exit from the show, which saw the actor and Sheridan trading barbs and assigning blame for the long delay between 2022's season 5A and the upcoming season 5B (which may or may not constitute the series finale). Will we ever really know what happened behind the scenes? Is Costner ever going to return to the role of Yellowstone ranch owner John Dutton III? If not, how the heck has Sheridan managed to wrap up the series without its leading man in season 5B?

These questions have thus far have gone unanswered, though with season 5B of "Yellowstone" set to debut on November 10, 2024, we'll soon get some insight into how Sheridan has navigated the Costner-shaped hole in his series. But until the final episode airs, or Paramount makes an announcement, we won't truly know whether these episodes represent the final installment of "Yellowstone."

In the meantime, Kelly Reilly, who plays John's daughter Beth Dutton, has been in talks to front a sixth season of "Yellowstone," alongside Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser. None of this means that the show will, in fact, return after season 5B, but there is at least hope. Before any of that can happen, however, it seems the actors have one very specific condition to return, and Hauser just became the latest to talk publicly about that all-important requirement.