Luke Grimes Teases How You'll React To The Yellowstone Season 5 Finale

Hollywood legend Sam Elliott once trashed the Yellowstone franchise, saying, "It's just too much like f***ing 'Dallas' or something, for me. [...] Too much of that for me." While Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western is a fairly unvarnished look at the trials faced by the Dutton family in their attempts to preserve their land, there is an undeniably soapy aspect to the series. This has meant that, throughout its five season run, "Yellowstone" has shocked viewers with unlikely and grandiose plot developments, especially when it comes to killing off beloved characters.

"Yellowstone" began with a surprising death, when family Patriarch John Dutton's son, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), met his fate at the end of the pilot episode. We also saw the great Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor) meet a tragic end, and series mainstay Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, has feared for her character's life throughout the series' run. This all happens, of course, against a backdrop of family in-fighting, backstabbing, and often full-on physical brawls, making Elliott's assessment of the series at least understandable, even if you don't fully agree that "Yellowstone" is a modern "Dallas."

Now, the hugely popular series is drawing to a close. The long-awaited second half of season 5 is finally set to debut on November 10, 2024, and considering Sheridan has previously spoken about the fact that he always envisioned "Yellowstone" lasting just five seasons, and star Kevin Costner has left the series, it's a safe bet that the show will indeed wrap up with season 5B. While we wait to see whether Paramount greenlights a continuation series with Reilly and Cole Hauser stepping into the leading roles, "Yellowstone" fans are eager to see how their beloved show ties up what is sure to be the most tumultuous run of episodes in series history, regardless of whether this is, in fact, the actual swan song. According to Luke Grimes, who plays John's son Kayce Dutton, those fans will be surprised by what they see, which in and of itself isn't really all that surprising given the show's nature.