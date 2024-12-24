Visiting The Real Lord Of The Rings Locations Made Me A Better Movie Fan (And A Better Person)

I've been watching and loving "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy for the past 20 years. Growing up alongside these films, I've always wondered what it would be like to travel to New Zealand and see the filming locations of Middle-earth with my own eyes. This November, after saving up for years, my long-awaited dream finally came true. During a two-week tour with incredibly friendly and expert guides Julie James and Josh Roach from Red Carpet Tours and a fellowship of over thirty passionate fans, we went across the entire country, gaining exclusive access to private lands, insider insights into the making of the films, and even reenacting our favorite scenes with props in the very same spots where filming occurred.

I saw firsthand how the locations perfectly embody J.R.R. Tolkien's vision of Middle-earth. New Zealand, with its lush forests, snowy glaciers, rolling hills, and sprawling mountains, is breathtaking — a country Peter Jackson captures so magnificently in his sweeping, awe-inspiring landscape shots. In many ways, New Zealand is the true star of the trilogy. More than anything, though, the tour opened my eyes to just how much care and craft went into this monumental series. When Tolkien first imagined his fantasy world, who would have guessed it was actually located over 11,000 miles away from his England home?

"I want to see mountains again, Gandalf, mountains!" Bilbo says in "The Fellowship of the Ring," and now, after seeing the real-life faces of The Misty Mountains, The Lonely Mountain, and even Mordor for myself, I truly understand the lust for adventure and excitement that comes from stepping outside your door into the great wide world. New Zealand was the farthest away from home I'd ever been, and I invite you along my unforgettable, long-expected journey.