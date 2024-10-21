Why One Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Screenwriter Won't Watch The Rings Of Power

Middle-earth is having a moment. Projects and adaptations are popping up all over the place. Warner Bros. has multiple Tolkienian irons in the fire. Prime Video is also heavily invested in the author's world through its "The Rings of Power" streaming series, which recently wrapped up a lore-rich season 2. While the streamer's press releases indicate that many people are watching the show, one individual is decidedly not amongst them: Philippa Boyens. Boyens was a screenwriter for Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy, and she is actively involved in upcoming WB projects in that area of the fantasy landscape, which directly influenced her reason to avoid "Rings of Power" — at least for the time being.

"I haven't watched it, and I've done that quite deliberately because I'm not about to pass judgment on anybody else's attempt to go back into that world," Boyens explained to Empire Magazine. Her initial reason focused on the complexity of Middle-earth storytelling. She said that Tolkien created a complex world and that makes adaptive storytelling challenging. From there, she pulled back the curtain further, revealing a deeper motivation for avoiding the Prime Video series: "But the real reason to stay away is because we don't want any cross-contamination," she said. "I don't want to feel that it has influenced our storytelling." Boyens buttoned up the statement by saying that she hopes the showrunners do a brilliant job and that the idea of a Second Age show is a fantastic one. "Hopefully one day I will watch it," she concluded. "I just need to get my own arse out of Middle-earth first!"