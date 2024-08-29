Every Easter Egg In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2
Fair warning: This is an intensely detailed piece with a ridiculous number of source material-based spoilers, both for "The Rings of Power" season 2 and for the show and story as a whole. Proceed with caution!
It's a relief to report that, after a wobbly season 1, "The Rings of Power" season 2 raises the stakes in Second Age Middle-earth in every way. The second installment of JD Payne and Patrick McKay's "Lord of the Rings" show features an expanded cast, better writing, and the exploration of all-new areas of Middle-earth. As the showrunners' massive mapped-out five-season story continues to unfold, it has also brought a slew of new easter eggs and small "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" details with it.
As a fan of Tolkien's writings (who has unashamedly read "The Lord of the Rings" over 75 times, "The Hobbit" over 50 times, and "The Silmarillion" over 25 times), this is the really fun part of a show like this. It's the secret, often unspoken language that the cast and crew can use to communicate directly with diehard fans.
These are the details that jump out at me every few seconds as I'm watching. Even more of them pop up on a second viewing. Here they are, presented roughly in chronological order, along with a brief explanation for why they are significant. (This is an ongoing list that will continue to grow until we reach the finale.)
The shadow taking shape again
The season opens up with a flashback of Sauron (in an older form and played by actor Jack Lowden) speaking to a room full of disgruntled Orcs. As he makes his bid to become the new Dark Lord, Sauron says, "Always after a defeat, the shadow takes another shape and grows again." In context, this presumably refers to Sauron wanting to take Morgoth's place as the top baddie in Middle-earth. However, the line is also lifted almost word for word from something Gandalf says in "The Fellowship of the Ring" book (one of the few Tolkienian texts that "The Rings of Power" can adapt).
In that 20th century tome, the Wizard explains to Frodo, "Always after a defeat and a respite, the Shadow takes another shape and grows again." In the book context, this refers to Sauron's resurgence in the lead up to "The Lord of the Rings." The meaning is different in that sense, but it still carries the same foreboding weight in both instances (even if this new, reworked version technically comes right before Sauron is murdered by his own followers and has to take a new shape yet again).
Morgoth is gone and we are disgraced
The other easter egg in this season-opening monologue comes when Sauron says, "Morgoth is gone, leaving us alone and disgraced." As the credit clarifies shortly after this, the scene takes place at the "Dawn of the Second Age." That means Middle-earth has just suffered from the world-shattering War of Wrath, which occurs at the end of the First Age and leads to the downfall of the original Dark Lord, Morgoth.
"The Silmarillion" explains that in that transition, Sauron almost repents of his evil ways, but the book adds, "Then Sauron was ashamed, and he was unwilling to return in humiliation and to receive from the Valar a sentence, it might be, of long servitude in proof of his good faith; for under Morgoth his power had been great." There's your explanation for the words "alone and disgraced." We're seeing the fallout of the cataclysmic ending of original evil in Middle-earth, and right out of the gate, Sauron is already using the emotional weight of recent events to manipulate others to his will. It's a pattern that will continue. (See: The Akallabêth.)
Escaping across the sea
When Sauron, re-embodied in his Halbrand form (Charlie Vickers), stumbles across a group of human refugees in episode 1, a kind old man sparks hope in him again. The man explains where his group is trying to travel, saying, "They say there's places across the sea a man can escape himself."
This one was puzzling for me at first. Going "over the sea" is a very Elvish thing to do in Tolkien's tales, but Men don't do it often — with one exception: Númenor. At the beginning of the Second Age, the god-like Valar raise an island out of the sea and gift it to the faithful Men who fought on the side of good against Morgoth. This becomes Númenor, and "The Silmarillion" explains that the Fathers of Men (basically, that group of good mortals) are led over the sea to the island. This is great for them, but the numerous men they leave behind don't get to come along for the ride. They don't even have that option. Sure, they build coastal towns and ships, but they don't go on migratory sea voyages westward. Instead, Tolkien tells us that "the lot of Men was unhappy" in Middle-earth. It's an interesting twist to have these displaced Men trying to go that direction in the show.
White Towers in Lindon
In episode 1, we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) chase Elrond (Robert Aramayo) on horseback as she tries to snatch the Three Rings from Gil-galad's herald. While the action sequence is mostly close up, a couple of the shots sneak above the treeline, and it's possible to see white edifices away in the distance, jutting up from forests and mountain sides.
While we don't know what these are (technically, they're probably some part of Lindon), the presence of white towers in Lindon is actually a book-accurate detail. In fact, there are three towers, in particular, that are called the White Towers. The Prologue to "The Lord of the Rings" describes them thousands of years later thusly: "Three Elf-towers of immemorial age were still to be seen on the Tower Hills beyond the western marches. They shone far off in the moonlight. The tallest was furthest away, standing alone upon a green mound. The Hobbits of the Westfarthing said that one could see the Sea from the top of that tower; but no Hobbit had ever been known to climb it."
The White Towers come up repeatedly throughout the trilogy, too. Sam references them early on as a mystical structure at the vague geographic edges of the Shire. They are brought up as a place of residual Elvish power at the Council of Elrond, too. At the end of the story, Frodo and Bilbo pass them on their way to the Grey Havens, and an elderly Sam eventually says goodbye to his daughter, Elanor, near them decades later. The Towers also play a role in the Second Age fighting, but that's a spoiler that we'll leave for another day and a later season of the show.
Sauron's fair form
When Galadriel reports who Halbrand really is, she says that he is not a man, adding, "He has been masquerading as one, appearing in fair form to hide his true self. He is Sauron." The reference to "fair form" is once again a concept that comes directly from Tolkien himself.
"The Silmarillion" describes Sauron's ability to take on many forms. At one point, it says, "Sauron put on his fair hue again." Shortly after, it says, "and his hue was still that of one both fair and wise."
This is a bigger deal in Tolkien's world than in shapeshifting scenarios in other IPs. It isn't the same as Mystique from the X-Men or the Metamorphmagus ability from Harry Potter. Tolkien's shapeshifting is often laborious, and those who have the ability can lose it over time. In fact, the next time Sauron loses his body in the Second Age, "The Silmarillion" says, "he brooded in the dark, until he had wrought for himself a new shape; and it was terrible, for his fair semblance had departed for ever." Where and why that transformation happens we'll leave for another day, but suffice it to say that Sauron taking a "fair" form is an important easter egg that indicates he's still able to do so at this point in the story. It's a skill that won't last the test of time.
Sauron didn't touch the Elven-rings: Retconning or clarifying?
One of the biggest issues with season 1 of "The Rings of Power" is that it changed the Tolkien Timeline. Not only did the writers have Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) forge the Three Rings for the Elven-kings first (they should come last, just before the One Ring), but they were made with Sauron's help.
In contrast, in "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, Elrond explicitly states, "The Three were not made by Sauron, nor did he ever touch them." Season 2 of the show addressed this apparent inconsistency immediately and more than once. Less than halfway into episode 1, Galadriel tells Gil-galad regarding Sauron and the Three, "He never touched them, High-king." A while later, Círdan (Ben Daniels) reminds the audience of this season 2 clarification by repeating this crucial little factoid.
It's difficult to tell if this is the show course correcting or if it was a planned reveal all along. Either way, it's left me wondering one crucial thing. By the end of episode 3, we see Sauron quietly cursing the ingredients as they're added to make new Rings of Power. We also see Halbrand clearly touching the mithril used in the Three at the end of season 1. If handling the metallic ingredients is all it takes, Sauron clearly touched the Three. It's a head scratcher, but either way, the show is clearly signaling (in hints and riddles) that the Three Rings are supposed to be unsullied by Sauron.
Círdan: The oldest, wisest, and only bearded Elf
In episode 1, Elrond pays an unexpected visit to the greatest ship builder in Middle-earth, Círdan. When he reveals himself, Elrond requests his help, saying, "You are the oldest and wisest of our kind." This is no joke. While it's difficult to claim to be the oldest of an immortal race, let's just say that Círdan is legitimately one of the oldest Elves alive on the Middle-earth continent.
In fact, Círdan is so old that, according to Tolkien, he's able to grow some whiskers. That's right, Tolkien himself explained why Círdan is the only elf in "The Lord of the Rings" with a beard, saying, "Elves did not have beards until they entered their third cycle of life." While there is one exception to this rule (which we won't go into here), the fact that Círdan has a silver-gray beard makes him uniquely elderly, even among the Elves. The question is, why does he shave it off like three minutes later in the show? Why not rock a beard when you're the only one of your kind within a thousand miles who can do so?
A trollish punishment
In episode 1, a frustrated Gil-galad tells Galadriel, "I should have you thrown in fetters and cast to the Ettenmoors for what you've done." The high-king is understandably perturbed by Galadriel's bungling of the whole Sauron situation, but does the punishment fit the crime? I'd say yes.
According to "The Lord of the Rings: A Reader's Companion," the Ettenmoors consists of the root words "etten" and "moors," which roughly translate as "giant, troll" and "high barren land." Another name for the area in Tolkien's mythology is the troll-fells. This is the region where Bilbo runs into the three hungry trolls. It's also the difficult terrain where Aragorn leads an injured Frodo and his companions in their race to Rivendell when they're pursued by Black Riders.
It's no Mordor, but the area is relatively barren and a difficult place to survive. Even Aragorn sounds reluctant when he talks about the difficulty of potentially stopping to hunt for food. The presence of trolls doesn't make it easier, either. Let's just say, Galadriel messed things up with the Sauron situation in season 1, and Gil-galad's proffered punishment isn't much of an overreaction.
Círdan's proud papa moment
When Elrond shows Círdan the Three Rings in episode 1 and says he doesn't want to save the Elves with them if it means falling prey to the designs of the enemy, Círdan smiles and says, "You do your father proud." This would be true for most dads, but with Elrond the bar is set high — like, really high. How high? Try the stars.
Elrond's dad is the part-Elven, part-Human hero Eärendil, who saves both of his peoples from Morgoth at the end of the First Age by making the impossible voyage West to the Undying Lands to ask for help from the Guardians of Middle-earth called the Valar. After that, Eärendil is tasked with sailing the skies in his vessel with a hallowed gem called a Silmaril bound to his brow, shining like a star amidst the heavens.
This is Elrond's pedigree. This is what he has to live up to (not to mention a slew of other famous relatives). The fact that the oldest Elf in Middle-earth says he would make his father proud isn't some passing statement — it's a loaded one dripping with deeper meaning.
Throwing the Three Rings into the battle-scarred ocean
Elrond and Círdan's solution to the Three Rings is to throw them into the ocean. It's a plan with multiple easter eggs. First, Círdan says, "Long ago there was a battle, one whose weapons were the very bones of the continent. Still now at the spot where our bay meets the sea, there remains on the seabed a scar so deep, its end none but Manwë himself knows." This is a reference to a continent-breaking battle early in Middle-earth history when the overpowered spirits Morgoth and the Valar (including their leader, Manwë) fight over Middle-earth, shattering it into continents.
On top of that, the plan to dump the rings into the watery depths comes straight from "The Fellowship of the Ring" book. During the Council of Elrond, one of the main plans discussed is to drop the One Ring into the depths of the sea, where it would presumably be safe. In that case, this idea is rejected as only a partial solution, since the One Ring could still be recovered, as was the case with Gollum. In "The Rings of Power," they go ahead and actually try this plan, but it is stymied by a timely bubble from the depths. It's an interesting twist from the source material, and one that I personally don't think was strictly necessary. But it's still a fun pair of easter eggs, all the same.
The eye on the saddle
When the marauders in Rhûn are first shown spying on The Stranger, Nori, and Poppy in episode 1, one of them mounts a horse and rides away. The back of his saddle, which is clear to see even in the dark, bears a distinct eye symbol — and anyone who knows anything about Middle-earth knows an eye is an important mark.
By the time of "The Lord of the Rings," the Eye symbol represents Sauron. However, including an eye this early in the story has me scratching my head. Sauron doesn't strongly associate himself with the Eye imagery until much later in the story. Either the show is accelerating that connection and indicating that Sauron is already at work in Rhûn, or there is someone else (perhaps a Ciarán Hinds Wizard) who is using a slightly different iteration of the ocular emblem.
Adar's interesting origin
When Adar interrogates Halbrand regarding the whereabouts of Sauron in episode 1, he tries to disarm his captive with a story about his origin. The tale stretches far back to the "eldest of the Elder Days." (He's immortal, remember). He explains that he was chosen along with 12 others to be given a "new birth" at Morgoth's hand. The group is chained to a mountain peak to starve and thirst until Sauron comes and gives them wine.
This is calling back to the dark beginning of the Orcs, a vague part of Tolkien's lore that the professor describes in multiple ways. One of the most popular of these is in "The Silmarillion," where it says that some of the first Elves to ever awaken in Middle-earth are captured by Morgoth. The book adds that these "by slow arts of cruelty were corrupted and enslaved; and thus did Melkor breed the hideous race of the Orcs in envy and mockery of the Elves, of whom they were afterwards the bitterest foes." Adar's tale goes into a bit more detail, but the connection is clear. Perhaps his group of 13 were supposed to be leaders of the rest?
Hidden images in the title sequence
The title sequence for "The Rings of Power" remains similar to season 1 in the sense that we see small, granular particles creating different shapes on a flat surface, all dancing to the epic tune of a Howard Shore-composed intro piece. However, season 2's sequence features several new and important shapes hidden amidst the shifting sands.
The first and most obvious one is Mount Doom, bubbling and belching. This flows out to make nineteen ring-shaped circles. (Rings of Power, anyone?) We also see a crown with seven stars around it. This reminds me of a quote from "The Return of the King" that describes Aragorn's banner at the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, saying it bore a White Tree and "Seven Stars were about it, and a high crown above it, the signs of Elendil that no lord had borne for years beyond count."
After that, we see what looks like an archway (possibly the doors of Durin?) followed by a clear outlined caricature of the Balrog. Next, a fiery eye and the Mordor-shaped symbol of Adar's people followed by the brief glimpse of a sword (Elendil's sword, Narsil?). It's a busy title sequence, and one chock full of rapid-fire details if you look for them.
Seeing that which has not yet come to pass
In episode 2, Galadriel starts seeing visions of the future. When she tells Gil-galad, he says, "You believe the rings have kindled your ability to see that which has not yet come to pass." While this is helpful exposition for what the Rings can do in the show, the line is reminiscent of another bit of dialogue from "The Fellowship of the Ring" book — though, in this case, it has to do with a different magical item.
When Galadriel tells Frodo what her mirror can do, she says, "it shows things that were, and things that are, and things that yet may be." Later, she tells Sam, "The Mirror shows many things, and not all have yet come to pass." I'd wager good money that the show's writing team was utilizing the same Tolkienian sentence structure for Galadriel's mirror when they wrote the line for the rings.
Cutting palms, bleeding hands
The first time we meet the Dark Wizard (played by Ciarán Hinds) in Rhûn in episode 2, he oversees a bloody ceremony where one of his acolytes cuts the palms of another. They let them bleed on the ground for a moment, clearly as part of the process of completing a spell to recall the fallen mystic from season 1.
The hand cutting brings a similar event to mind. In Peter Jackson's "The Two Towers" extended edition, a Dunlending Man is brought before Saruman to swear allegiance to the Wizard. The mortal does so by slashing his palm with a knife and declaring his willingness to die for Saruman. This doesn't have any connection to the source material (where everyone's hands remain slash-free as far as I'm aware), but the "swearing loyalty to a Wizard via hand-gashed blood pacts" callback to Jackson's trilogy is a fun one, all the same. It also adds fuel to the speculative fire that we're looking at a Saruman/Gandalf showdown in Rhûn — which isn't a good thing if, like yours truly, you're rooting for the Istari to be revealed as Tolkien's mysterious Blue Wizards. Still, the next easter egg helps balance the odds back out again...
Secret cults in the East
We knew we would be meeting a Dark Wizard in season 2 thanks to the promotional material. In episode 2, we finally see Hinds' Wizard in all his discomforting glory as he presides over his cult-like collection of acolytes in a creepy structure that looks like it belongs on Tatooine. While the specifics of the cult worship are made up for the show, the presence of Wizard-led cults in Rhûn does come straight from Tolkien.
The author was famously uncertain about who his Blue Wizards were and what role they played in Middle-earth. Toward the end of his life, he wrote that they were critical forces for good in the fight against Sauron in the East. However, before that, he had a more sobering perspective. In a letter written in 1958, he went so far as to say of their activity in the East, "What success they had I do not know; but I fear that they failed, as Saruman did, though doubtless in different ways; and I suspect they were founders or beginners of secret cults and 'magic' traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron." See what I mean? A Wizard leading a magic cult in Rhûn is right on point, especially for a Blue Wizard — even if the setting does feel a little bit like it's happening in a galaxy far, far away.
Fredegar ... the Wizard?
The "who is The Stranger" mystery box continues in season 2. (It should come as no surprise that this is to my great chagrin. Just tell us, already! Tolkien didn't write mysteries. He wrote epic journeys where you already know the players as the story unfolds. OK, I'll get off my soapbox.) Yes, we know that Daniel Weyman's character is an Istar now. But other than his magical categorization, we don't know which Wizard he is. Nori doesn't, either, and in episode 2, she tries to come up with names for him, including Fredegar and Doderic.
While Daniel Weyman's character rejects these titles, since they don't make his heart glow, they are real names from Tolkien's canon — and they're Hobbit names, too, which jives with Nori's proto-Hobbit background. Fredegar is an easy connection. In "The Lord of the Rings" books, Fredegar Bolger is the name of the fifth Hobbit companion who helps Frodo by staying behind in the Shire to hide the fact that he's left. Doderic is less obvious, but there is a Hobbit named Doderic Brandybuck who is mentioned in the appendices of "The Return of the King."
Halflings: The hiding experts
When the marauding Wizard minions first try to attack The Stranger and the Harfoots, the latter scamper out of sight. The Stranger hides rather clumsily, but the Harfoots tuck themselves away with the adeptness of, well, Hobbits. On the second page of "The Hobbit," Tolkien literally states, "There is little or no magic about [Hobbits], except the ordinary everyday sort which helps them to disappear quietly and quickly when large stupid folk like you and me come blundering along."
This becomes an even better easter egg when one considers that Nori and Poppy hide under a blanket, which looks from the outside a lot like one of the nearby rocks. This is another clear callback, this time to the Peter Jackson' trilogy. In "The Two Towers," Frodo and Sam hide beneath the Elven cloak, which blends in with the rocks helping them avoid detection.
Now, I have to add here that "The Hobbit" book also says that Hobbits can detect when the Big Folk are "making a noise like elephants which they can hear a mile off." This is ironic, since in the scene in episode 2, The Stranger is the one who hears their enemies' horses approaching. You can't win 'em all, right?
Disa's clever vernacular
Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete) loves a witty retort. She's always using some obscure or clever phrase to express surprise or comment on a foolish act. These are often connected to geographic things in and around Khazad-dûm, too, which is extra fun if you have a working knowledge of the local geography.
For instance, at one point, Disa says "who in the Dimrill Dale ..." The Dimrill Dale is the valley at the eastern entrance to Khazad-dûm (near to the Bridge of Khazad-dûm). At another point, she references the peak of Zirakzigil. This is one of the three mountains that Khazad-dûm exists beneath. If all of the mountains of Middle-earth blend together for you after a while, I get it. But this one's easy to remember. It's the same mountain peak where Gandalf fights and kills the Balrog several thousand years in the future.
Referencing ancient Elvish bards
In episode 2, when Elrond and Círdan discuss condemning artists compared to condemning their works, Círdan specifically references two famous Elves, Rúmil and Daeron. Not surprisingly, both are real members of Tolkien's canon.
Rúmil is an early creation of the author, who functioned as a loremaster in the earlier drafts of "The Silmarillion," called the "Book of Lost Tales." Daeron is similarly well renowned. In fact, "The Silmarillion" describes him like this: "He became the greatest of all the minstrels of the Elves east of the Sea." While these are excellent examples of great artists, though, I couldn't find anything in my research that shows Tolkien ever described them as drunkards. Sure, Elves drank and were known to get drunk at times, but painting Rúmil and Daeron as raging drunkards is an interesting besmirching of two of the greatest creators in Middle-earth. Artistic license at its finest, right there.
Dragging The Stranger ... again
Harfoots are small. They're petite. And yet, now we've seen two of their young women have to drag a giant Wizard extensive distances, not once, but twice. In episode 2 of season 2, Nori and Poppy find themselves dragging The Stranger on a blanket through the dry, barren sands of Rhûn.
Ironically, in episode 2 of season 1, they did a similar thing. After the unexpected Istar falls from the sky, the two girls gathered him up and escorted him to a little ad hoc bower under a wood. To get him there, they bundled him into a wheelchair device, which they nearly lost control of while navigating a hill. Both scenarios feature extensive complaining from Poppy, too. It's fun to see the show already including easter eggs referencing its own scenes from one season to the next.
Talking without moving a mouth
When Sauron reveals himself to Celebrimbor at the end of episode 2, we get an almost messianic depiction of the Maiar, standing in the midst of a fire in his fair form as Annatar, Lord of Gifts. As he talks, if you look closely, Sauron doesn't move his mouth. He is communicating directly with Celebrimbor without uttering a sound.
This harkens back to an interesting description in "The Return of the King" book, where Tolkien explains this telepathic phenomenon in a surprising amount of detail (for an author who doesn't go into magical or supernatural descriptions much). At one point, Celeborn, Galadriel, Gandalf, and Elrond spend lengthy periods of time conversing in thought only. The text explains, "If any wanderer had chanced to pass, little would he have seen or heard, and it would have seemed to him only that he saw grey figures, carved in stone, memorials of forgotten things now lost in unpeopled lands." Then we get a tiny glimpse into what telepathy looks like in Middle-earth as it says, "For they did not move or speak with mouth, looking from mind to mind; and only their shining eyes stirred and kindled as their thoughts went to and fro." Fun stuff, and it's cool to see the concept reflected in the show, albeit in a much more sinister setting.
An orc wide awake and glaring
When Isildur (Maxim Baldry) wakes up in Shelob's lair at the beginning of episode 3, he isn't alone. Along with his horse, Berek, and an army of baby spiders (who happen to hatch just in time for him to get out alive — thanks for waiting, guys!), Isildur also finds himself grappling with a captured Orc. The fight abruptly and morbidly ends when the latter's head is popped by Shelob from behind. But it's the initial encounter that I want to talk about here, as it is reminiscent of a description we get in "The Two Towers" regarding an Orc that Shelob captures thousands of years later.
In that book, an Orc captain recounts when he and his companions discovered their fellow soldier tied up in the monster's cavernous home. He says, "D'you remember old Ufthak? We lost him for days. Then we found him in a corner; hanging up he was, but he was wide awake and glaring. How we laughed! She'd forgotten him, maybe, but we didn't touch him — no good interfering with Her."
The Orc in Shelob's lair in "Rings of Power" is similarly awake, glaring, and ready to pounce. Of course, in this case, it gets out and nearly takes out Isildur in the process.
Pharazôn's affectionate (and creepy) touch
In episode 3, we finally get an update on the state of affairs on Númenor after King Tar-Palantir's death and the defeat of the nation's army on the mainland. At one point, Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) prepares for her coronation and Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) helps her choose her dress color. As he holds up different colored cloths to her face, he appears to gently and affectionately stroke her cheek.
The action, if that is indeed what is happening here, is a disturbing one, since these two are first cousins. It could also be an easter egg that points directly to "The Silmarillion." In that book, it says that after Míriel's father died, "Pharazôn took her to wife against her will, doing evil in this and evil also in that the laws of Númenor did not permit the marriage, even in the royal house, of those more nearly akin than cousins in the second degree." Yeah. The perverted usurpation is coming, but that doesn't make it any less gross, and we likely just saw the first signs of it.
Troll munched old bone
When the hill-troll Damrod first appears on the scene in Mordor in season 3, we see him come crashing through Adar's camp. The first thing we see is a close-up of his waist, where a net-like cloth is woven with multiple skulls and bones. The connection of Trolls with bones is a fun reference to a poem in "The Fellowship of the Ring," written and performed by the one and only Samwise Gamgee.
The nifty bit of verse is about a run-in between a troll and a character named Tom (who I personally think is Tom Bombadil, but who is never technically identified). The first few lines read: "Troll sat alone on his seat of stone, And munched and mumbled a bare old bone; For many a year he had gnawed it near, for meat was hard to come by." The rest of the poem centers on the Troll and his gnarly chew toy, which makes the boney connection in "Rings of Power" a perfect way for the strong yet stupid race to enter the story.
A Dead Marshes primer
After Isildur escapes from the clutches of Shelob in episode 3, he rides Berek toward safety. It's a long trip, though, and he needs food and water along the way. At one point, he stops by a still body of disgusting-looking water. Just as he prepares to take a sip, he notices that there is a dead body in the water. He ends up swapping clothes with the corpse and taking its sword, but the easter egg here is in the watery grave bit.
When we first see the body, it is lying submerged in a yellow, almost luminous setting, with sickly pale white skin. This is a clear callback to the Dead Marshes that Frodo, Sam, and Gollum pass through in "The Two Towers." The depressing region is filled with white-looking floating corpses — although in that case, they are actively haunted by ghosts.
An even more interesting connection here is that Isildur will end up at the battle of Dagorlad (not far from where he is in episode 3) at the end of the Second Age, and it's that battle where the dead bodies that inhabit the Dead Marshes are produced. It's an interesting and foreboding scene to have him stumble on a corpse in similar straits this early in the story.