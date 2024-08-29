Every Easter Egg In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2

Fair warning: This is an intensely detailed piece with a ridiculous number of source material-based spoilers, both for "The Rings of Power" season 2 and for the show and story as a whole. Proceed with caution!

It's a relief to report that, after a wobbly season 1, "The Rings of Power" season 2 raises the stakes in Second Age Middle-earth in every way. The second installment of JD Payne and Patrick McKay's "Lord of the Rings" show features an expanded cast, better writing, and the exploration of all-new areas of Middle-earth. As the showrunners' massive mapped-out five-season story continues to unfold, it has also brought a slew of new easter eggs and small "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" details with it.

As a fan of Tolkien's writings (who has unashamedly read "The Lord of the Rings" over 75 times, "The Hobbit" over 50 times, and "The Silmarillion" over 25 times), this is the really fun part of a show like this. It's the secret, often unspoken language that the cast and crew can use to communicate directly with diehard fans.

These are the details that jump out at me every few seconds as I'm watching. Even more of them pop up on a second viewing. Here they are, presented roughly in chronological order, along with a brief explanation for why they are significant. (This is an ongoing list that will continue to grow until we reach the finale.)