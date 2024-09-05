The Rings Of Power Includes An Homage To A Deleted Scene From The Lord Of The Rings

Eat earth, dig deep, avoid spoilers. This article discusses plot details from the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

You might say that "The Lord of the Rings" exists in the context of all in which we live and what came before. Whether it be the animated movies from decades past, the seminal live-action "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy, the various video games, or "The Rings of Power" series, all stand on the shoulders of what Professor J.R.R. Tolkien originally brought to life when he put pen to paper all those years ago. One needn't look far to find debates raging over whether a particular adaptation "feels like Tolkien" or not, which conveniently cuts right to the heart of the matter. While other IPs seem doomed to a death spiral of endlessly self-reflexive tendencies and references, season 2 of "The Rings of Power" represents a bold step into the future — ironically, in this case, by echoing a moment lifted directly from the property's past.

The big moment comes early on in episode 4 of the Prime Video series, through one particularly memorable sequence. After losing the Harfoots Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards), the lonely Stranger (Daniel Weyman) happens to stumble upon the most unlikely person imaginable out in the wastelands of the desert region of Rhûn. Yes, it's none other than Rory Kinnear's enigmatic Tom Bombadil, a merry fellow whose boots are, indeed, yellow. But it's what happens next that should seem awfully familiar to fans of the previous movies. After unsuccessfully trying to amputate a branch from a tree (in his defense, he thought that was how he was meant to get his wizard's staff), the Stranger ends up at the mercy of the very alive hunk of wood ... but, luckily, good ol' Tom is there to save the day.

In the process, this homages two famous moments: a chapter from Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring," and, intriguingly enough, a deleted scene (since restored in the extended edition) from Peter Jackson's "The Two Towers."