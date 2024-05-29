The Rings Of Power Reveals First Look At Lord Of The Rings' Weirdest Character

Well, that's one way to resolve a years-long conspiracy theory among the weirdest and nerdiest of fans. The creative team behind "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is apparently taking no chances in the months leading up to season 2 of the Prime Video series, unwilling to let leaks or set photos ruin the biggest surprise in decades of Middle-earth lore. Instead, the fine folks over at Vanity Fair were given an exclusive first look at the burning question at the forefront of all our minds: Will the bizarre character known as Tom Bombadil, whose boots are yellow and is famously a merry fellow, appear in the streaming show?

The answer to that little riddle is now confirmed to be a resounding yes. After all the biggest and most popular adaptations of author J.R.R. Tolkien's work to this point went out of their way to avoid mentioning a single word about the oddest and most bizarre character in the entire legendarium (and understandably so), "The Rings of Power" season 2 will now have the honor of introducing this little enigma of a person to general audiences. According to showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the previously-reported casting of Rory Kinnear (known for his appearances in the Daniel Craig "Bond" movies, "Penny Dreadful," and recently Alex Garland's "Men") was actually for the ancient and unfathomably powerful character of ol' Tom himself.

But wait! Didn't he only ever appear in the canon during the events of "The Fellowship of the Ring," giving lost Hobbits Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin a helping hand when they encountered danger on the outskirts of the Shire? Well, here's how he'll fit into the much older world of "The Rings of Power," set thousands of years before the original trilogy during the Second Age.