The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Adds Game Of Thrones And Penny Dreadful Actors

For years now, it's been clear that Prime Video has wanted their own flagship fantasy series in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to measure up with the likes of "Game of Thrones." So who better to cast for the next season than a number of acclaimed character actors, one of whom is poached directly from the rival HBO show?

Today brings the exciting news that a trio of very talented performers have been added to the cast of "The Rings of Power" season 2. Variety reports that Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie have all joined production on the next adventure set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's most famous story, taking place thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings."

Best of all, these new faces to Middle-earth aren't actually all that new at all (to savvy viewers, at least). Moodie most recently appeared in Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" but has enjoyed a long career in both television and film, known for starring in "Motherland," "The Man Who Fell to Earth," and "A Discovery of Witches." Kinnear, of course, has established himself as a frequent supporting player in shows like "Penny Dreadful," movies like Alex Garland's "Men," the recent HBO series "Our Flag Means Death," and the Daniel Craig "Bond" movies. And as for Hinds ("Belfast," "Silence," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"), fans will likely recognize him as the wildling "King Beyond the Wall" Mance Rayder from "Game of Thrones" seasons 3 through 5.