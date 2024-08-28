The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Review: A Darker, Bolder, & More Complex Return To Form

For a series that represents quite possibly the most expensive investment ever made in this streaming era, "The Rings of Power" legitimately couldn't afford to allow any more growing pains to hold itself back. The fact that it doesn't is largely a product of that oversized budget manifesting on-screen more tangibly than before. We still get plenty of those epic vistas, sweeping landscape shots, and nifty map transitions that the public now associates with "The Lord of the Rings," though this time they're integrated with the practical sets and lived-in environments and copious amounts of seamless VFX work as smoothly as ever. The directing team of Charlotte Brändström, Louise Hooper, and Sanaa Hamri don't redefine the look and feel of Middle-earth so much as they refine it, taking a largely invisible approach to capturing the show's specific conception of the world while keeping it consistent with Peter Jackson and the late cinematographer Andrew Lesnie's efforts. Brändström's direction of the biggest battle sequence(s) of the season deserves a special shoutout, blowing last season's skirmish in the Southlands out of the water. And, of course, all of these visuals are enhanced by composer Bear McCreary's brilliant score, a worthy successor to Howard Shore's iconic work on the original movie trilogy, weaving together familiar leitmotifs and themes to keep us grounded in emotion every step of the way.

Thankfully, all this attention to technical detail means that even some of the more distracting flaws scattered throughout season 2 don't put too much of a damper on things. As much as the writers seem to have a better grasp on pacing and story structure, some old habits leftover from earlier episodes make like Sauron and prove difficult to fully die. The Númenórean arc takes some big swings, some of which are executed more questionably than others (like a politics-heavy plot featuring an attempted coup), but it can't help but feel lost at sea (if not an outright slog) without familiar faces like Galadriel or even Halbrand keeping us invested. But it's the handling of characters like Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) that fares most poorly — a product of characters who have clearly overstayed their narrative usefulness or are stuck spinning their wheels for more important developments in the future. To put it another way, these issues hit a nadir in the lackluster third episode and only improve from there ... which perhaps explains why Amazon bundled the first three together in one supersized premiere.

It's to the show's credit, however, that even these strained setbacks don't completely dull the season's sharp edge. Whenever these minor missteps threaten to derail the proceedings, we're whisked away on episodic adventures filled with monstrous creatures from Tolkien's bestiary or refreshingly lighthearted bursts of earnest sincerity or stirring songs telling tales of tragedy and whimsy. (Trust me, Bombadil fans, you won't be disappointed.) And through it all, the irresistible allure of Sauron's scheming all but reaches through the screen and grabs us viewers by the throat. The Dark Lord might go by many names, but season 2 is the moment when "The Rings of Power" officially makes one for itself.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premieres its first three episodes August 29, 2024, and new episodes stream on Prime Video every Thursday until October 3, 2024.