The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Resolve A Sauron-Sized Plot Hole

Warning: This article contains intense nerdery and some reckless speculation for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

"Canon" and "lore" are the buzzwords of the day, apparently, and no popular franchise is safe from accusations of "breaking" the sacred texts that came before. "Star Wars" is currently weathering accusations regarding its fealty to George Lucas' previous films and other extraneous material with the Disney+ prequel series "The Acolyte," which dared to include everyone's favorite lumpy-headed Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi and singlehandedly set off weeks of debate over when he was actually born. (Spoiler: His birthdate was never officially confirmed outside of the now-defunct Expanded Universe, despite what angry YouTube grifters might be telling you.)

Similar criticisms were lobbed at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" during its debut season two years ago, mostly as a result of misunderstandings over whether the Middle-earth series is connected to the Peter Jackson "Rings" movies (spoiler: it's not) or incredibly nerdy nitpicking over changes that J.R.R. Tolkien himself would've told fans to chill out about. (Never forget, the biggest change to the lore will always be when Tolkien retconned "The Hobbit" to fit into the continuity of "The Lord of the Rings.") But one particularly troublesome plot detail in "The Rings of Power" season 1 has caused fans a fair amount of confusion, and not entirely without merit. It has to do with the forging of the eponymous Rings of Power and Sauron's role in helping the elves craft them ... which was complicated by the reveal that the man Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), a character made up for the Prime Video series, had been the villainous Dark Lord all along.

A new quote by Vickers, however, may have just cleared up this potential "plot hole" for season 2.