Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Set Up One Of The Scariest Scenes In Lord Of The Rings

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is almost back, and season 2 aims to be bigger, bolder, and darker than the first. The trailer for the upcoming season literally shows darkness spreading, as Sauron's influence grows, and his power with it. And yet, not everything is bad. Some of it is aggressively neutral, like the arrival of the whimsical Tom Bombadil, who will finally make his screen debut in season 2 of "The Rings of Power."

Now, what about the good guys? The show has mostly focused on the story of Galadriel and her haunt for Sauron following his defeat in the First Age, and the first season ended with her huge f— up after trusting totally-not-Sauron into creating the first three magic rings of power. Though we saw the creation of the first three rings, we haven't seen their bearers put them on — yet. Executive producer Lindsey Weber told Empire Magazine that audiences should look forward to that moment. "It's a very special moment when Galadriel finally gets to put on her ring, Nenya," she said. "Something we hope we've captured in cinematic fashion at the opening of season 2."

But the moment is not just cool, it's monumental for the arc of Galadriel and the future of Middle-earth. "This season we get to play with some of the storytelling around what the rings do and, I think most importantly, what they do to our characters when they're wearing them," Weber added. "They change people in ways that might be good, and ways that might be less good." Webber teases a "a real different side to Galadriel" over season 2. This, of course, seems to be teasing Galadriel's big scene in the original "Lord of the Rings," which the show's first season sowed the seeds for.