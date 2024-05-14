Every Major Reveal In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer

Despite the rash of projects set in the world of "The Lord of the Rings" that have come to our attention lately — a steadily-growing list that includes multiple upcoming movies, one streaming series, and even video games — fans of "The Rings of Power" have had no choice but to sit on their hands for quite some time now. Season 1 of the Prime Video series came to an end back in October of 2022, leaving viewers on some pretty significant cliffhangers. The unassuming Southlander Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) had been unmasked as the Dark Lord Sauron himself (though only after helping create the three elven rings), our heroes were left scattered in the aftermath of a bloody battle with an army of orcs, and we all witnessed the birth of Mordor and Mount Doom itself in one of the final scenes.

That lengthy wait ... isn't quite over just yet, admittedly, but it just became a little more manageable with the release of the season 2 trailer for "The Rings of Power." The new footage certainly lives up to the hype and then some, likely giving hardcore nerds of J.R.R. Tolkien's vast legendarium plenty to chew on for the next several weeks. Of course, it remains to be seen if the next batch of episodes in Amazon's half-a-billion dollar gamble will be able to win over skeptics and bring back mainstream audiences at the same time. For the rest of us who are happy to once again go along for the ride, however, the thrilling visuals and unexpected twists on display in the teaser might as well be catnip.

Join us down the rabbit hole as we dive into and dissect every major reveal in the "The Rings of Power" teaser.