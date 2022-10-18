The Lord Of The Rings Has Never Been Sexier Than Galadriel's Temptation Scene In The Rings Of Power

Warning: spoilers below for the season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is not your granddad's Middle-earth. The question of who is inherently good — and who might be the devil in disguise — is a major conflict within the series. Our heroes routinely struggle with wrath and revenge, while even the bad guys manage to invoke our sympathy from time to time. "The Rings of Power" has introduced mystery, tension, and even a bit of ambiguity to a world that's typically relied on chastity and morality. Pairing all that with such a charismatic cast has made a series that (consciously or not) is actually really sexy — and that was all before the equally sexy Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) turned out to be Sauron all along.

There was a time — and not too long ago, either! — when the Sauron reveal would have been a devastating blow to a certain corner of the "Rings of Power" fandom, the one rooting for romance between Halbrand/Sauron and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Of course, you'd have to be watching the show with your eyes closed to ignore the simmering tension between the characters. But in the black-and-white world of Middle-earth, there hasn't been much room for the "bad boy, good girl" dynamic that has thrived in other fandoms over the years. And Halbrand is clearly the bad guy now. Surely "The Rings of Power" would drop the "will they, won't they" now that the cat's out of the bag?

Ha. Wrong. With Sauron and Galadriel's final showdown in the season finale, "The Rings of Power" has only dialed up the sexual tension between the characters, and it's made the battle between good and evil a bit more complicated — and a whole lot steamier — than anyone could have anticipated.