The Rings Of Power Finale Learned The Right Lesson From The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Endings: they're tough! Ask plenty of "Lord of the Rings" fans and they'll say that "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" had a perfect conclusion. But whenever I hear that, I think, "Which one?!" The film trilogy famously didn't seem to know how to say goodbye to the characters we'd grown to love so much, so it tacked on not one or two but at least four endings, if not more. The emotions of that trilogy's ending hit like waves, crashing into you one after another. This week's finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," on the other hand, kept its most emotional moment short and sweet – but it still hit like a tidal wave.

There were plenty of moments to love in "Alloyed," from the tricky, trippy, memory-hopping scenes between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) to the cheer-worthy moment when we knew for sure that The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) was friend, not foe. But none brought tears to my eyes quite like the farewell sendoff for Nori (Markella Kavenagh), the brave harfoot who chose to leave behind her clan in order to go on an adventure – we can call it that, rather than a journey, since it features two people — with the man who almost certainly is Gandalf.