The Rings Of Power Showrunners Wrote Most Of Season 2 Before Season 1 Aired

In a lot of ways, it can feel like we're living in a time when the boundaries between fan and artist barely even exist anymore. For better or worse (mostly for worse), social media has allowed viewers to provide near-instantaneous feedback on all manner of movies, shows, and other media the second that they air. In the best case scenario, this ease of access can help underdog movies like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" turn into pop culture touchstones through word-of-mouth. At its worst, however, it can result in major studios bending over backwards to pander to their core fanbases, taking stock of fan reactions to prior installments in real-time and basing future creative choices off of that.

When "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" made its highly anticipated debut, one could hardly navigate online circles without being inundated with loud and incredibly vocal responses to the series. Given how much fervor certain plot developments inspired among both dissenting viewers and passionate fans alike — everything involving Galadriel and Halbrand, Durin and Disa's power couple energy, the mystery surrounding the Stranger, etc. — it stands to reason that some would be concerned about whether audience reactions to season 1 as a whole might dictate the direction of season 2 and all the rest to come afterwards.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, creators and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay poured some cold water over that idea. According to Payne:

"In terms of how [viewer reactions] impacted season 2, we wrote most of season 2 before season 1 came out. We're refining the last bits of it now as we're starting to shoot. But really, the cake was kind of baked before the audience response came in."