An Ode To Prince Durin, The Rings Of Power's Best Boy

High fantasy has often shown us dwarves who are gruff and unfriendly. Though a deep bond develops between a dwarf and an elf thousands of years later in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, it starts off as antagonistic. The friendship between Elrond and Durin, however, is so heartwarming that it makes water come out of my eyes. We don't get to see its beginning (though Arthur said that if there's any story he'd like to see, it would be about their friendship forming, in an interview with Collider) but we certainly have a sense of how strong it is now. It's as deep as the mithril mine that will become so pivotal for the future of Middle-earth.

Before we even get to Elrond, let's look at who Durin is as a person. He loves his wife, and how could he not? Disa is a strong woman and a talented miner. In fact, she is the one who found the mithril vein in the first place. She's also funny, doesn't take any crap from him, and backs him up when he's mad at his royal pops.

When a whole lot of fantasy is supposedly based on the Middle Ages, we often see marriages that reflect that time period. The man is the breadwinner/warrior/etc. The woman is an heir machine and has to scheme behind the scenes (looking at you "House of the Dragon"). Here we have a relationship that is equal, with each partner devoted to the other. That alone makes Durin stand out (along with a worthy partner for Disa, the series MVP). Durin adores his kids, loves his dad and his wife, and more than that, he is devoted to his friend, despite the time they've spent apart.