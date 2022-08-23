The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Cast On Navigating Expectations And Crashing Sets [Interview]

One thing I was struck by while watching the first episode was how you all had so much responsibility, sort of as the equivalent of what Frodo and Sam and the hobbits do in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. I was wondering, Sara, because we were probably closer to the same age when it came out, did you feel that level of responsibility, that legacy of having to live up to "The Lord of the Rings," or you sort of put your blinders on and you don't even think about that while you're reading the scripts and while you're filming?

Zwangobani: It would be possibly different for different members of the cast, but I personally don't feel that expectation. I was a great reader of the books when I was a girl. I loved them immensely. They introduced me to the world of fantasy, which is still a passion of mine to this day. So, first of all, working on the show was a very full-circle moment and being able to step into one of my books. So for me personally, it feels more an extension of something I've loved my whole life.

And then in terms of living up to something, I personally think that all you can do on any job, perhaps this job more than most, is to bring everything that you can to the work that you do. And I think that everybody on this show absolutely does that, from the cast, the showrunners, and the directors, but also the set designers, the costume designers, the musicians, the greens people, the people that drove us from A to B — everybody brought passion and hard work and long hours and diligence to the project. So, if you've got all that in place, then for me, it's like you present that to the world knowing that you've done absolutely everything you can. And I'm immensely proud of all the people that worked on this show. So for me, I don't feel there's something to live up to, because I think we've done the best job that we can.