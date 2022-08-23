The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power's Biggest Power Couple Didn't Need To Fake Their Chemistry [Exclusive]

Was there a conscious effort on any of your parts to revisit "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy or even the books? Or, maybe on the opposite end of the spectrum, to stay away from them so that they wouldn't impact your performances in any way?

Arthur: Whilst we were in New Zealand, they actually showed the trilogy in the cinema in one day. It was a big session and it was the director's cut. That was the last time I saw the films. It was back in 2019, just before we started shooting. In terms of the books, I dived into it whilst I was out there and revisited them as well. It informed stuff. And I'm not sure if I will go further, because I don't want to discover something that might hinder where I am with Durin now [laughs]. So I'm not sure. I probably won't, but we'll see.

Obviously, this storyline features mostly elves and dwarves. Was there a lot of cinematic sleight of hand, so to speak, to get your heights to match up the way they do in "The Lord of the Rings," with either doubles or forced perspective or any of those sorts of techniques?

Arthur: All of the above.

Aramayo: Yeah, we did. We did a lot of that, but what was great about the scale team was that they only really used it when they absolutely had to. The technical aspect of it, the particular camera that we used, was for moments when we had to have it, as opposed to shooting entire scenes with tennis balls and not looking at Sophia or Owain's face [laughs]. It would be for moments, and they would be very clear about what those moments were. And if they could have Soph and Owain on stools and me on a ladder, they would do that in order for us to be able to still do the scene with each other. Which, for all of us, was the thing that we most wanted to protect. But yeah, we used all of those techniques.

Arthur: Yeah. Yeah. And, like he said, they were just very accommodating to get the best out of us.