Rings Of Power Finally Unveils An Important Object From Lord Of The Rings
One does not simply read this article without having seen the season 2 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," for there are full spoilers ahead.
"Rings of Power" is not just a great fantasy series, but it's also a fantastic prequel to "Lord of the Rings." The show fills in the gaps in the vague Second Age of Middle-earth, paving the way for many things audiences know from the Peter Jackson films like the creation of the titular rings of power, sure, but also the creation of the Doors of Durin. Part of why the show works so well is that it avoids explaining silly things no one asked for, like how Han Solo got his gun or where Jack Sparrow got his hat from. Instead, the questions answered here feel like a history lesson that provides context and enriches the stories to come, rather than one that answers mysteries.
In the season 2 finale, however, "Rings of Power" comes the closest to something like the origin story of Jack Sparrow's hat when we finally get the reveal of a hugely important object that will change the history of Middle-earth forever, and an object that plays a big role even in "Lord of the Rings" — Narsil, The White Flame. Keen-eyed audiences actually got an early glimpse at Narsil in season 1, episode 4. In that episode, Tar-Míriel shows Galadriel a room full of ancient artifacts and heirlooms. Among them was the palantír, artifacts from the War of the Great Jewels, and also the familiar-looking sword with the same John Howe design used in Jackson's movies.
Narsil, of course, is also known as the Sword That Was Broken, the shards of which were kept in the halls of Rivendell by Elrond, as the sword was an heirloom of the house of Elros, his brother. It was these shards that were reforged and turned into Andúril, Flame of the West and given to Aragorn, son of Arathorn, to reclaim his rightful place as the heir of Isildur and the king of Gondor in the final days of the War of the Ring. Like most things Middle-earth, the history of Narsil is quite long and we're only now beginning to get glimpses of it.
The sword that will be broken has been forged
In Tolkien's writing, Narsil was forged during the First Age by the legendary Dwarven smith Telchar of Nogrod, celebrated as the greatest of all smiths alongside Celebrimbor and Fëanor. Telchar also created the Dragon-helm of Dor-lómin worn by the hero Húrin. Though not a lot of details are given about the sword's history, it was eventually taken to Númenor, where it became the property of the line of Andúnië (who rule the western region of Númenor), presumably passed down from one generation to another until it passed to Elendil. It was Elendil who then made the sword famous when he used it in his duel against Sauron to help slay the Dark Lord, before his son Isildur used its shards to cut Sauron's ring off his hand.
In the final episode of season 2 of "Rings of Power," Ar-Pharazôn begins his inquisition on Númenor, incarcerating any member of the Faithful (Númenoreans who remain elf-friendly). Former queen Tar-Míriel urges Elendil to escape the city and head west, to reclaim his lordship and his destiny. To achieve that, she points to the very sword we saw in the first season, saying it is Narsil, the White Flame. Not only is this the same design as Andúril in the Jackson movies, but we get a near shot-for-shot remake of the scene where Aragorn picks up Andúril from Elrond and brings it close to his face in pure awe from "The Return of the King."
What is interesting here is that "Rings of Power" seems to be giving Elendil the same arc Jackson gave Aragorn in the "Lord of the Rings" films of initially rejecting his nobility and his heritage. (Notably, this is not what happens in the books.) It remains to be seen how exactly Elendil goes from not recognizing he comes from a noble line to somehow being the High King of the Dúnedain, king of both Gondor and Arnor at the end of the age.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video.