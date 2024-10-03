Rings Of Power Finally Unveils An Important Object From Lord Of The Rings

One does not simply read this article without having seen the season 2 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," for there are full spoilers ahead.

"Rings of Power" is not just a great fantasy series, but it's also a fantastic prequel to "Lord of the Rings." The show fills in the gaps in the vague Second Age of Middle-earth, paving the way for many things audiences know from the Peter Jackson films like the creation of the titular rings of power, sure, but also the creation of the Doors of Durin. Part of why the show works so well is that it avoids explaining silly things no one asked for, like how Han Solo got his gun or where Jack Sparrow got his hat from. Instead, the questions answered here feel like a history lesson that provides context and enriches the stories to come, rather than one that answers mysteries.

In the season 2 finale, however, "Rings of Power" comes the closest to something like the origin story of Jack Sparrow's hat when we finally get the reveal of a hugely important object that will change the history of Middle-earth forever, and an object that plays a big role even in "Lord of the Rings" — Narsil, The White Flame. Keen-eyed audiences actually got an early glimpse at Narsil in season 1, episode 4. In that episode, Tar-Míriel shows Galadriel a room full of ancient artifacts and heirlooms. Among them was the palantír, artifacts from the War of the Great Jewels, and also the familiar-looking sword with the same John Howe design used in Jackson's movies.

Narsil, of course, is also known as the Sword That Was Broken, the shards of which were kept in the halls of Rivendell by Elrond, as the sword was an heirloom of the house of Elros, his brother. It was these shards that were reforged and turned into Andúril, Flame of the West and given to Aragorn, son of Arathorn, to reclaim his rightful place as the heir of Isildur and the king of Gondor in the final days of the War of the Ring. Like most things Middle-earth, the history of Narsil is quite long and we're only now beginning to get glimpses of it.