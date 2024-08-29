The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power – The Palantír, Explained

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, and one spoiler warning for those who haven't watched the first three episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

Don't sleep on one of the most sneakily important storylines in all of "The Rings of Power." Compared to the surprisingly melodramatic intrigue between Morfydd Clark's Galadriel and Charlie Vickers' shapeshifting Halbrand/Sauron/Annatar or the more conventional journey of the Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), viewers would be forgiven for overlooking the political subplot currently taking shape over on the island kingdom of Númenor. After all, these characters don't even appear on the scene until the third episode of the season 2 premiere, but showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay quickly make up for lost time. After kicking off with an entire scene we already saw back in the first season between Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and the horse of his missing son Isildur (Maxim Baldry), we eventually segue back to the distant island nation and what can only be described as an attempted coup in the works. Suffice to say, this is one subplot you'll want to pay attention to moving forward.

Here, as first established in season 1, the mysterious orb known as the palantír continues to play a major role ... though viewers who haven't brushed up on their Middle-earth lore might need a bit of a refresher. J.R.R. Tolkien's lore spends quite a bit of time and space on these powerful objects, as did Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. In "The Rings of Power," the palantír might very well be what makes or breaks this kingdom.