Where You've Seen That Seeing Stone In The Rings Of Power Before

In the singular world of Middle-earth, you just never quite know what you'll stumble upon next. Author J.R.R. Tolkien created such an unimaginably huge and fully lived-in universe that readers always had to stay on their toes. At any given moment, fans could anticipate the introduction of fascinating new settings and wild fantasy concepts (and maybe a jarring and divisive character or two) unlike anything else in the genre. Considering the thousands of years of history that Tolkien made up from scratch, the creators behind "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" faced an uphill battle to make all of this digestible to mainstream audiences. That's what makes it all the more remarkable that the last episode neatly (re)introduced a certain object that fans have definitely seen before.

Episode 4, titled "The Great Wave," takes a wide-ranging look at all the major characters now scattered across the land, but one moment stands out the most for the ramifications it may have on the rest of the series. While Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) and Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) attempt to reach an understanding over how to deal with her unwelcome intrusion to the isolationist island kingdom, the Númenorean queen regent unveils a particularly striking object that she refers to as a Seeing Stone – a palantír (which means "far sighted" in the fictional language of Quenya that Tolkien invented) that was originally one of seven.

Of course, those who know their lore recognize just how significant these objects will become in the Third Age during the events of "The Lord of the Rings." For those in need of a refresher, that's what we're here for! These powerful items come with a fascinating backstory and, as we'll undoubtedly see in the weeks to come, plenty of untapped potential to fully explore in "The Rings of Power."