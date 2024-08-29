You've Seen The Ithildin From Rings Of Power In The Lord Of The Rings Movies

Speak, friend, and enter ... but only after watching the first three episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2. Major spoilers abound.

"The Rings of Power" is officially back and better than ever (for more on that, check out my review of season 2 here), and with it comes all the usual deep-cut references to complicated lore that author J.R.R. Tolkien first dreamed up all those decades ago. Much of that ended up on the big screen in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, taking some seriously out-there topics and turning them into pop culture staples. In no time at all, everyone knew about the seductive temptations inherent in the various rings of power, the stark differences between Hobbits and elves and dwarves, and all the nerdiest details that, once upon a time, only ever existed in fan-run wiki sites and niche internet forums. A new dawn and a new era is truly upon us, however, and the Prime Video series is wasting no time at all in throwing viewers into the deep end of the swimming pool.

While the premiere tosses all sorts of high-fantasy concepts at us, the second episode introduces one particular item known as "ithildin." To set the stage, we follow the skilled artisan Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the aftermath of his forging of the three elven rings of power. Not content to simply stop there, he remains in Eregion and uses the forge he commissioned to further define his legacy. Luckily, he has enough time and effort for one more work of wonder: an invisible substance that glows in moonlight that he proudly calls ithildin. And observant fans will likely realize that they have, in fact, seen this before.