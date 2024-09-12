The Rings Of Power Season 2 Episode 5 Foreshadows The Ringwraiths' Creepiest Quality

(Not all those who wander are lost ... but if you haven't watched the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," keep on wandering. This article contains major spoilers.)

Beware self-proclaimed envoys of the Valar bearing gifts, as they say. After getting a whole lot of table-setting out of the way in its debut season, the latest episodes of "The Rings of Power" have been free to go full bore and dive into the reason we're all here in the first place: the forging of the lesser rings of power. Everyone's favorite Dark Lord in disguise, the elvish-looking Annatar (Charlie Vickers), has wasted no time at all appealing to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and exploiting the smith's most glaring character flaws: mainly, his unfathomably deep sense of pride and ambition. While all the other heroes are distracted by their own worries and troubles, much of which derive from disagreements over the nature of the three elvish rings of power, Annatar has been free to manipulate the great craftspeople of Eregion into creating nine more rings of power.