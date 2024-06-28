The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Introduce Tolkien's Creepiest Villains

As much as Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy has established itself as the "definitive" adaptation of author J.R.R. Tolkien's source material (with apologies to the fans of Ralph Bakshi's animated film, which is criminally underseen and underrated), there were plenty of incredible concepts and creatures from the books that never made their way onto the big screen. Thankfully, Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series is already setting things right in the upcoming second season by bringing our favorite little gremlin Tom Bombadil into live-action for the very first time in all his glory. But even that long-awaited addition pales in comparison to the utter nerdiness of this latest reveal.

Empire Magazine has dedicated much of this past week to teeing up what fans can expect from "The Rings of Power" this time around, and this next bit of news might be the most exciting one of them all. By all accounts, the series will be diving headfirst into full-blown horror territory in its sophomore season, courtesy of the introduction of some of the creepiest villains Tolkien ever conjured: the Barrow-wights, created for the show primarily through the magic of visual effects. (You can check out a first look at these antagonists below.) VFX supervisor Jason Smith gave the lowdown to Empire, teasing what these beings are and how they'll feel utterly unique in the coming episodes: