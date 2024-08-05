The Forgotten Lord Of The Rings Character Who Could Show Up In Rings Of Power

"The Rings of Power" has had a busy lead-up to the premiere of its second season. The show has revealed that it is officially introducing Sauron in his Annatar form, which he will use to trick the Elves into forging the rest of the lesser rings. Amazon Studios also set San Diego Comic-Con ablaze with an epic trailer packed with exciting hints and spoilers. The show even hosted a massive Hall H presentation that included a Q&A with members of the cast and crew. During that last event, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne made a shocking revelation about a forgotten character from "The Lord of the Rings" books who could show up in their story — and they didn't even beat around the bush.

"Do you think that maybe in 'The Rings of Power,' there's an opportunity for Glorfindel to exist beyond the pages of Tolkien?" a fan asked (via Fellowship of Fans). Without hesitating, McKay said, "The answer is yes." After a boisterous response from the crowd, Payne added, "50 hours is a long time. We've got a long story to tell. So, there's room for a lot of surprising people to show up."

That last comment is in reference to the fact that the showrunners have already mapped out a five-season story arc for "The Rings of Power." That also means there's no guarantee that Glorfindel will show up this season — and that's okay. There are plenty of other new characters arriving in season 2. Still, just the fact that Glorfindel is remotely in the mix is exciting for diehard fans of Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.