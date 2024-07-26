A Lord Of The Rings Expert Explains Every Exciting Detail In The New Rings Of Power Trailer

This post contains minor spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

"The Rings of Power" charged into San Diego Comic-Con to amp things up before its hotly anticipated second season. While the cast and crew were present for a full-bore Hall H hype fest, the biggest news to come from the weekend was the arrival of an absolutely gargantuan trailer. Clocking in at three minutes and 39 seconds, this is one of the longest promotional clips I've ever seen. We're not talking about a continuous sequence, either. This thing features a relentless procession of 219 seconds of fast-paced teaser-trailer footage. We're shown people and places that span the gamut, from the far-flung regions of Númenor and Rhûn to the Elvish heartlands of Middle-earth, where ring-mania has taken full possession of the show's storyline.

The sheer size of this thing means there is an overwhelming amount of details to digest — and a lot of blink-and-you-missed-it reveals, to boot. Fortunately, I've spent multiple hours combing through every second of footage to catch the most exciting details. Here they are, explained both in the context of the show and J.R.R. Tolkien's larger world based on my only-a-little-bit obsessive knowledge of Middle-earth. (I'm staring at a shelf with dozens of Tolkien's books and supplemental material as I write this). Here are the top takeaways, presented roughly in order of appearance. Enjoy!