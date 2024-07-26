The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Sauron, Entwives, And War On Middle-Earth
Move over, superhero fans. It's once again time for San Diego Comic-Con, and while the fanboy-friendly convention will always have a soft spot for the spandex-and-tights crowd, the bigger news (for our purposes, at least) is that it's bringing along some epic action from the fantasy land of Middle-earth. Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series enjoyed a thrilling debut season back in late 2022, delivering some of the nerdiest deep-cut references and origin stories for several of the most famous figures in all of author J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive lore. Set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," the prequel show followed heroes such as Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, Robert Aramayo's Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir, and Markella Kavenagh's Nori as they all grappled with the reappearance of various forms of evil in Middle-earth. Now, the marketing push for season 2 is ramping up in a big way with the release of a super-sized new trailer.
And we mean super-sized, folks. This sprawling footage runs a whopping three minutes and 40-ish seconds, packing in all sorts of imagery and visuals that fans will likely spend the next several weeks dissecting until the series premiere. The trailer comes loaded with ominous teases of whatever mischief Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is currently up to, now that he's shed his disguise as Halbrand and embraced his new form as Annatar; scenes featuring our first look at Tom Bombadil in the flesh; and, most intriguingly to the hardcore purists out there, confirmation that the mysterious Entwives will play a role. Yeah, this is a lot to go over, so check out the trailer at the link above!
'The Rings of Power' season 2 premieres this August
The nerd world has descended upon San Diego Comic-Con to be among the very first to glimpse the biggest surprises and reveals that our favorite franchises have to offer in the year ahead. The team behind "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" pulled out all the stops to make their convention panel live up to the hype for those in attendance ... but, luckily, the full-length trailer for season 2 has been made available online for the hordes of Tolkien fans out there to devour.
And what footage there is to feast on! In addition to all of our returning characters (and a boatload of important new ones, as well), we can spot formidable foes such as undead Barrow-wights, creatures like the flaming Balrog and giant Hill-trolls, and possibly even what appears to be a young version of the spider Shelob (seen in the most hair-raising portion of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King").
Created by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, season 2 of "The Rings of Power" will debut on Prime Video on August 29, 2024. Here's the official synopsis:
In season 2 of "The Rings of Power," Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on season 1's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.