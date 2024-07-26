The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Sauron, Entwives, And War On Middle-Earth

Move over, superhero fans. It's once again time for San Diego Comic-Con, and while the fanboy-friendly convention will always have a soft spot for the spandex-and-tights crowd, the bigger news (for our purposes, at least) is that it's bringing along some epic action from the fantasy land of Middle-earth. Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series enjoyed a thrilling debut season back in late 2022, delivering some of the nerdiest deep-cut references and origin stories for several of the most famous figures in all of author J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive lore. Set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," the prequel show followed heroes such as Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, Robert Aramayo's Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir, and Markella Kavenagh's Nori as they all grappled with the reappearance of various forms of evil in Middle-earth. Now, the marketing push for season 2 is ramping up in a big way with the release of a super-sized new trailer.

And we mean super-sized, folks. This sprawling footage runs a whopping three minutes and 40-ish seconds, packing in all sorts of imagery and visuals that fans will likely spend the next several weeks dissecting until the series premiere. The trailer comes loaded with ominous teases of whatever mischief Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is currently up to, now that he's shed his disguise as Halbrand and embraced his new form as Annatar; scenes featuring our first look at Tom Bombadil in the flesh; and, most intriguingly to the hardcore purists out there, confirmation that the mysterious Entwives will play a role. Yeah, this is a lot to go over, so check out the trailer at the link above!