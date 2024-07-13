The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Introduce One Of Middle-Earth's Most Important Figures

We've had one extremely nerdy season of "The Rings of Power," yes, but what about a second one? Fans of author J.R.R. Tolkien's foundational fantasy world were spoiled rotten by the Prime Video series and its deep-dive exploration into the furthest era of Middle-earth history we've ever seen adapted: the mythic Second Age. This lengthy period of time encompassed (among many, many other things) the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the creation of his various Rings of Power, and the first war fought in an attempt to vanquish him — which didn't quite take, clearly, since Frodo and his buddies would eventually have to do the dirty work themselves and finish the job for good thousands of years later during the events of "The Lord of the Rings." After the first season depicted the beginnings of Sauron's mischief (and Galadriel's discovery of aforementioned mischief, unmasking the villain's secret identity as "Halbrand"), the next batch of episodes are set to take things even further.

Book readers have known that the second season will likely introduce even bigger and more significant names in Tolkien's vast legendarium and now, it's been officially confirmed that the first of these will be none other than one of the most important figures in all of Middle-earth. In a report by Entertainment Weekly, it's been revealed that none other than the elf Círdan the Shipwright will be making his live-action debut, portrayed by "The Crown" actor Ben Daniels. (We previously covered his casting here and yours truly even speculated about Círdan's appearance, just to humblebrag real quick.) So why is this such a big deal, what role will he play in the season to come, and how will he get involved? We're glad you asked!