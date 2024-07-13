The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Introduce One Of Middle-Earth's Most Important Figures
We've had one extremely nerdy season of "The Rings of Power," yes, but what about a second one? Fans of author J.R.R. Tolkien's foundational fantasy world were spoiled rotten by the Prime Video series and its deep-dive exploration into the furthest era of Middle-earth history we've ever seen adapted: the mythic Second Age. This lengthy period of time encompassed (among many, many other things) the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the creation of his various Rings of Power, and the first war fought in an attempt to vanquish him — which didn't quite take, clearly, since Frodo and his buddies would eventually have to do the dirty work themselves and finish the job for good thousands of years later during the events of "The Lord of the Rings." After the first season depicted the beginnings of Sauron's mischief (and Galadriel's discovery of aforementioned mischief, unmasking the villain's secret identity as "Halbrand"), the next batch of episodes are set to take things even further.
Book readers have known that the second season will likely introduce even bigger and more significant names in Tolkien's vast legendarium and now, it's been officially confirmed that the first of these will be none other than one of the most important figures in all of Middle-earth. In a report by Entertainment Weekly, it's been revealed that none other than the elf Círdan the Shipwright will be making his live-action debut, portrayed by "The Crown" actor Ben Daniels. (We previously covered his casting here and yours truly even speculated about Círdan's appearance, just to humblebrag real quick.) So why is this such a big deal, what role will he play in the season to come, and how will he get involved? We're glad you asked!
Rings of Power fans, meet Círdan the Shipwright
Every good fantasy story needs a solid dose of shipping, am I right? Okay, in this case we're not talking the romantic kind that was obviously bubbling up between Sauron and Morfydd Clark's Galadriel (despite what the actors themselves might have you believe), but the more literal version — a guy who, you know, builds ships. While the great elf smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) is most famous as the chief craftsman in Eregion behind the forging of the three elven rings, he won't actually wield any of them. If the series follows Tolkien's lore directly, two will ultimately go to the High King Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker) while another will go to Galadriel (as evidenced by her big scene in "The Fellowship of the Ring"). But shouldn't there be someone else to round out the trio?
Those who've studied their Middle-earth history know that the wizard Gandalf and the elf Elrond (played by Robert Aramayo in the series) eventually end up wearing rings of their own throughout the Third Age, but that comes later. Before them, Tolkien establishes another legendary figure deemed worthy enough for the task: Círdan the Shipwright. Based in the harbor city of the Grey Havens (which, yes, should be familiar to all of us who cried their eyes out at the end of "The Return of the King"), Círdan plays a pivotal role in the war to come. The official series description calls him "a font of wisdom even among the High Elves" and "a mentor to Elrond," but his primary purpose will lead to him wearing the third ring and posing quite a challenge to Sauron himself. Expect plenty of fireworks to come.
"The Rings of Power" debuts on Prime Video August 29, 2024.