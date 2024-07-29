Lord Of The Rings And The Hobbit Movies, Ranked

In 1937, J.R.R. Tolkien created the epic fantasy world of Middle-earth for "The Hobbit" and filled it with magical creatures such as dragons, elves, and — of course — hobbits. He followed it up with the 1,137-page saga "The Lord of the Rings," which chronicles the Dark Lord Sauron's threat to take over Middle-earth with the hypnotic power of The One Ring. His son, Christopher Tolkien, took over forty years to put together and posthumously publish "The Silmarillion" and the 12-volume series "The History of Middle-earth," which contain vast accounts of Middle-earth's intricate lore.

Tolkien's ability to develop an enchanted realm with its own mythology, language, and extensive history was the work of a genius. "The Lord of the Rings" and its associated stories are a miracle of fantasy writing and artistry, and their monumental scope made them seem unfilmable. The medium of animation helped director Ralph Bakshi overcome the creative challenges of bringing Middle-earth to life on screen. Then, at the turn of the millennium, New Zealand director Peter Jackson masterfully achieved what no one thought possible by filming "The Lord of the Rings" in live-action, and he later returned to bring "The Hobbit" to life as a trilogy.

Much like the nine rings that Sauron forged, there have been nine film adaptations of Tolkien's works, but only one can rule them all. Here are all the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" adaptations, ranked from worst to best.