The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Reveals Sauron's True Form

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

"The Rings of Power" may not have been the show fans of "The Lord of the Rings" thought they wanted, but it is a staggering work of fantasy fiction that captures the spirit of Tolkien and his world-building. Looking back at season 1, one of the boldest choices was making Sauron one of the main characters in the form of the human Halbrand. It's as subversive as it is entertaining, one that is all about trickery, with Sauron fooling Galadriel while also hitting at one of Tolkien's most fascinating ideas — a repentant Sauron. Can we trust him when he says he genuinely regrets his decisions? Can Sauron ever think of doing something good?

That is the question at the heart of the season 2 premiere of "Rings of Power," which takes us all the way back to the Dawn of the Second Age to show a different Sauron, one at the height of his powers, just after the defeat of Morgoth. In the episode, this earlier version of Sauron, played by "Slow Horses" actor Jack Lowden, gives a speech to a legion of orcs in a mountain cave, trying to convince them to follow him, despite very concerned looks from Adar.

But it doesn't matter if you are a former Maia and a renowned disciple of Aulë: You can still lose the popular vote. No sooner does Sauron make his passionate speech than the legion of orcs shanks him like he's a narc in a prison drama. But that's not all, because we know Sauron can't die that easily. Rather, the coup by Adar and the orcs reveals something not even the Peter Jackson movies have shown before — Sauron's true form. No, it is not the fiery eye, nor even a shadow, but a symbiote that seems like it's straight out of the pages of a Marvel comic.

That's right, Sauron, future Lord of the Rings, turns into a sentient pile of goo after being betrayed by his armies, wandering Middle-earth for who knows how long, slithering and absorbing vermin to survive. That is, until he takes the form of Charlie Vickers' Halbrand.