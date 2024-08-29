The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Engages With One Of The Biggest Real-Life Questions Of 2024

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

"The Rings of Power" season 1 was all about the lead-up to Sauron's act of treachery: Fooling the elves into working with him to make the first three of the titular rings. Now, season 2 is dealing with the consequences of that treachery. If "The Lord of the Rings" is partially about how men's nature is weak and easily corruptible, but seeing them overcome that shortcoming to rise up and define their fate, then "The Rings of Power" is doing the same thing for elves, showing how their arrogance is just as dangerous for Middle-earth as the greed of men. We see this in how easily Halbrand played on Galadriel's stubbornness and determination, resulting in her bringing Sauron into an elven kingdom and rolling out the red carpet for him.

Thankfully, not everyone sees the beauty and use of Celebrimbor's jewelry. Elrond spends much of the first three episodes of the new season becoming the elf we know him to be in the movies — one obsessed with casting rings into a fire and destroying them. Though Gil-galad and Galadriel would rather risk using the rings for good than leave Middle-earth, Elrond knows that the act of choosing to wear the rings makes them Sauron's collaborators. The rings hold power, and they will change their wearers — probably not for good.

The second episode, however, offers a different perspective. Círdan the Shipwright, one of the oldest and wisest of elves, talks to Elrond about how the rings, despite their evil and deceitful origins, nevertheless hold beauty. According to Círdan, the elves shouldn't judge a work by its maker, but by the work itself. It is a great scene with a relevant conversation for our cultural era, in which modern audiences regularly discover that some of the people who made the things we love have engaged in bad behavior behind the scenes.