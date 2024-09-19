Rings Of Power Revealed How The Harfoots' Story Ties To Lord Of The Rings

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is a fantastic adaptation of Tolkien's Legendarium, one that expands on what's on the page, capturing the brutality of war in the way that Tolkien portrayed it, and also incorporating the specific brand of silliness and whimsy that Tolkien infused into his world. (Season 2 doubles down on this by finally bringing Tom Bombadill to the screen.)

One big problem the series can't really shake is that it simply has too many characters and storylines. There is the story of Celebrimbor and Annatar working on the rings, Durin IV dealing with the corruption of the dwarves' rings, Galadriel trying to find Sauron, the political maneuvering in Númenor, Arondir and Isildur dealing with orcs and Entwives, and even The Stranger and the Harfoots on Rhûn.

That last subplot can often feel disconnected from the rest of the show, starting with the fact that it isn't explicitly based on anything Tolkien wrote. Given it is not about rings or Sauron at all (at least not yet), at times it can feel like the show just needed Hobbit-esque characters because they are associated with "The Lord of the Rings." Granted, there's nothing wrong with this, and every time the Harfoots pop up on screen, it lights up with joy; the walking song sequence from season 1 remains one of the best scenes in the whole show.

At least, that's how it was until this season, when it became clear that the Harfoots' story has a clear endgame, one that ties to arguably the most important location in "The Lord of the Rings."