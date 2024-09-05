The Rings Of Power Season 2 Episode 4 Hints At The Stranger's Identity (Again)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has embraced the mystery box concept in two major ways so far. The first was the "Who's Sauron?" question, which was answered at the end of season 1, when the exiled (and apparent human king) Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) turned out to be the Dark Lord all along. The other mystery, though, dragged into season 2, and it focuses on Daniel Weyman's character, commonly referred to as "The Stranger."

The question of who The Stranger is technically remains a mystery. But the camp that claims he's Gandalf has been loud from day one — and they just got another bit of ammunition in season 2 episode 4, where a character referred to him as a "grand Elf."

In this busy installment (one that includes meeting Tom Bombadil and seeing our first Entwife in action), we also meet the proto-Hobbit race called the Stoors. When Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) are questioned by the Stoorish leader Gundabel (Tanya Moodie), Nori explains that her friend, The Stranger, is a giant. Worried, the Stoors ask for clarification. When one of them asks if he's like an Elf, Poppy clarifies, "Bigger than that," to which the Stoor matriarch responds, "Oh, so he's a great, big, grand Elf."

Did you catch that? Grand elf? Say it five times fast. See what they did there? Grand elf sounds an awful lot like the name of a Wizard, one that is a frontrunner for the Second Age Wizarding guessing game that we're all waiting to be over at this point.