Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Will Bring Back Miranda Otto As Éowyn

"The Lord of the Rings" is heading into new territory that fans have never seen before, and at least one familiar face (voice?) will be guiding us there.

Announced almost exactly a year ago, "The War of the Rohirrim" will mark the franchise's first foray into anime — though not animation in general, as Ralph Bakshi famously adapted "The Lord of the Rings" through rotoscope animation in 1978 — while delving into events taking place almost 200 years before Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Referred to as Rohirrim collectively, the people of Rohan played an integral role throughout "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King," seen mainly through the eyes of King Théoden's (Bernard Hill) niece Éowyn. Played by Miranda Otto, the actor will once again reprise her role as the tenacious leader with a key voice role in "The War of the Rohirrim," as revealed today by Deadline. Though the character wasn't alive during that time, Otto will serve as the narrator of the anime film, retelling the story of King Helm Hammerhand that has been passed down as legend and myth to the people of Rohan over the years.

But that's not all. The series will welcome aboard a talented voice cast that also includes Brian Cox ("Succession"), Gaia Wise ("A Walk in the Woods"), Lorraine Ashbourne ("Bridgerton"), and many more as Warner Bros. seeks to expand the incredibly profitable world of Middle-earth even further.