Every Season Of Fargo Ranked

Rarely if ever has a show spun away from its source material as creatively and consistently as "Fargo." Across the FX show's five seasons and counting, "Fargo" has changed locations, casts, and plotlines time after time, keeping only a few core tenets: a teasing love of all things Midwestern, a knack for pitch-black comedy and startling violence, and a coterie of familiar character archetypes including the smarter-than-average small-town cop and the near-superpowered killer.

These elements originated with Joel and Ethan Coen's 1996 film of the same name, from which "Fargo" has at times pulled threads of its plot or recreated scenes – always with a twist, as when two assassins came for housewife Dot (Juno Temple) in the latest season. Yet by now, "Fargo" has become a true anthology, stringing together largely unrelated season-long arcs and creating a rich world all its own.

In ranking the seasons of "Fargo" by quality, it's important to note that similarity to the source material isn't cause for positive or negative marks. Often in critical conversations, the first season of "Fargo" is dinged slightly for its similarity to the Coen brothers' masterpiece, while the second season is lauded for its comparative originality, proof that series creator Noah Hawley is a master storyteller all his own. Conversely, later seasons are sometimes critiqued for going too off book. By now, though, it should be clear that Hawley's writing his own book of "Fargo," and every chapter has something unique to offer. These seasons are ranked for their cohesion, key performances, sense of ambition, and, of course, their quality.