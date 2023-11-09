Fargo Season 5 Review: Juno Temple And Jon Hamm Stand Out In A 21st-Century Coen Brothers Riff

One of the great recurring sketches on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s was called "The Chris Farley Show." In that sketch, Farley would appear as himself on a lighthearted talk-show set where he'd be joined by luminaries of pop culture like Paul McCartney or Martin Scorsese. His interviews with these legends would amount to him recalling classic moments from their music or movies and then sweatily asking, "Do you ... do you remember that?" It's hard to shake the sensation of "The Chris Farley Show" upon watching just the first 15 or so minutes of the new season of FX's "Fargo," as creator/writer Noah Hawley bends over backwards to make sure we remember what film inspired the crime-drama anthology. It's not just that the show continues to use, episode by episode, the series of title cards telling the audience that what we're about to see is a true story with just the names changed. (That preference occurs in the previous four seasons too.) It's that the season opens with a description of the concept of "Minnesota nice" and that a seemingly friendly female cop tuts at a person they've just arrested, wondering what society has come to and noting that "it's a beautiful day." The allusions are easy to miss if you don't know Joel and Ethan Coen's classic "Fargo," but they are obnoxiously obvious if you know the film.

The good news, such as it is, is that once Hawley gets some of the allusions out of his system, the fifth season of "Fargo" begins to unfold at an effectively fast-paced and compelling clip. (Six of the season's ten episodes have been made available to critics.) The episodes as a whole do continue to evoke the story of Marge Gunderson and Jerry Lundegaard, but in less compact fashion. In general, it's easy to look at the arc of the season's first half and envision Hawley mashing together bits and pieces of both "Fargo" and another Coen classic, "No Country for Old Men." Here, our main character is Dot Lyon (Juno Temple), the person being arrested by the aforementioned cop after a suburban Minnesota school board meeting turns ugly. Though Dot's crime was primarily accidental, as she attempted to get her and her daughter Scottie (Sienna King) to safety, her fingerprints send a red flag in North Dakota to Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), who has a unique connection to Dot and is hellbent on retrieving her. His desire to catch her, for reasons revealed arguably too soon in the show, ends up enveloping Dot's power-hungry mother-in-law (Jennifer Jason Leigh), the cop who arrested her (Richa Moorjani), and a North Dakota trooper (Lamorne Morris) who's in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Some of the remixing of key Coen moments is intentional to the setting in 2019. Consider that "No Country for Old Men" opens with an elegiac montage of images of the American West as Tommy Lee Jones' kindly and old-fashioned sheriff notes how long he and his family have been in the world of law enforcement. The second episode of the new season (the two-part premiere is on November 21) begins with Tillman delivering a monologue over a similar set of images, starting in a similar fashion ... before we learn that he's what is quaintly dubbed a "constitutional sheriff," otherwise known as a noxious far-right-wing bully who would rather amass a militia in the Upper Midwest than enforce laws if he deems them to be improper. Some of Tillman's toughness is utilized to fend off wife-beaters, but it's mostly so that he and his family, including his son Gator (Joe Keery), can reign over North Dakota like the real-life Bundy family.