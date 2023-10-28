Fargo Season 5 Contains 'The Most Direct Homage' To The Coen Brothers' Film

The new season of FX's Fargo is about a month away. It became one of the most original series on the air when it premiered in 2014, and it remains just as innovative and compelling, which says maybe as much about the indefatigable creativity of its showrunner, Noah Hawley, as it does about the self-regurgitating ouroboros of modern television. We're used to anthology series by now — "American Horror Story," "The Wire," "Black Mirror" — but we aren't used to seeing prestige dramedies done in this format. "Fargo" is gorgeously mounted, always features an impressive cast, hooks viewers in each time with a new, juicy Midwestern mystery.

This time around, "Fargo" will star the eye-catching line-up of Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in a tale of kidnapping, cover-up, and harmless housewives who are secretly anything but.

Sound familiar? It's because this season of "Fargo" sounds a lot like the film from which the series was adapted, and often cleverly references in glancing ways. From the suitcase of cash discovered by Stavros (Oliver Platt) in season 1 that Steve Buscemi's Carl hid at the end of the film, to the same woodchipper being used by the show's Ed (Jesse Plemons, season 2) and movie's Gaear (Peter Stormare) to dispose of incriminating evidence, Hawley often winks at his source material. But according to Hawley himself, this coming season has the most direct connection between film and series yet, and we've already gotten a sneak peek in the trailer.