Taylor Sheridan's Landman Is Inspired By A Podcast That Hardcore Fans Need To Check Out

Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is a lot like his "Yellowstone" series, albeit with the oil industry standing in for cowboying. That said, both shows are essentially modern-day Westerns that center around families and tough characters who get caught up in crime and other types of shenanigans. What's more, their respective stories are thematically similar, exploring ideas pertaining to the environment, politics, capitalism, and communities. Despite their shared interests, however, "Yellowstone" and "Landman" aren't officially connected — and the latter holds the distinction of being somewhat adapted from a podcast about real events.

The basis of "Landman" comes from co-creator Christian Wallace's "Boomtown" podcast, in association with Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. The documentary series chronicles the oil boom in West Texas and explores the impact it's had on the Lone Star State — on everything from its politics to the economy. Wallace spent a year working in the Texas old fields to get some first-hand experience, too, and his insights helped propel the podcast straight up the iTunes charts following its release.

It was only a matter of time until the show caught the attention of someone like Sheridan, and the rest is history. However, "Landman" throws in the fictional — and occasionally crude — fixer Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), cartel violence, and unresolved sibling drama to beef up the story, so don't go into the series expecting a true-to-life adaptation of "Boomtown." Still, the podcast is essential listening for fans who want to find out more about the Texas oil industry that informs the show. Wallace, meanwhile, is surprised that so many people gravitated toward "Boomtown" in the first place.

