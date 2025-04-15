Landman Season 2 Should Resolve A Major Cooper And Ainsley Subplot

When you remove all of the cartel violence and oil industry drama from "Landman," it's essentially a story about a family coming back together. Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) starts the series separated from his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and feels estranged from his kids as he doesn't truly understand them. He then proceeds to try and fix his home life, but it's complicated, especially after he's forced to work with some very bad people.

Advertisement

The breakdown of the familial unit alone could explain why Cooper and Ainsley Norris don't get along. Nevertheless, Jacob Loflund believes more information will be revealed down the line, so audiences should be patient for now. As he told ScreenRant:

"We never got that backstory, so what we're expecting is that's going to come out as we go, and we'll find out what actually went on with this family, to put us in the position where we started, and that's got to be why they don't like each other. So, we're not sure, we're still going to have to live that and figure it out, and the audience will learn with us, just like we are."

Hopefully, Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace will dish more details on why these youngsters dislike each other in season 2; otherwise, this subplot is at risk of becoming redundant. Fortunately, Sheridan loves to explore juicy family drama in his shows, and his track record is strong enough to suggest that this storyline will produce meaningful material when the time is right.

Advertisement

"Landman" is currently streaming on Paramount+.