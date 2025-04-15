Landman Season 2 Should Resolve A Major Cooper And Ainsley Subplot
Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is perfect viewing for fans of "Yellowstone," as both shows are Western-flavored dramas that center around dysfunctional families. They also contain similar storylines, especially when it comes to sibling rivalries. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) hate each other on "Yellowstone," and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) butt heads on "Landman." The reason for the latter brother and sister pairing's feud is still a mystery, however, and it feels like a subplot that's going nowhere. This is why their relationship needs to evolve in "Landman" season 2.
The good news, though, is that "Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace is interested in exploring the siblings' relationship in more detail. In an interview with TV Insider, he explained that Ainsley and Cooper dislike each other because they're polar opposites. Still, unlike Jamie and Beth on "Yellowstone" (whose fallout ends in death), Wallace thinks there's a light at the end of the tunnel for the Norrises:
"[If] the story were to move forward, I think it would be really fun to see just how these two might be more alike than we think but also just how volatile and explosive their relationship can also be."
As it stands, it sounds like Wallace is keeping his and Sheridan's plans very close to the vest. Be that as it may, comments made about the siblings' relationship from the show's cast members tease this storyline being explored in more detail in "Landman" season 2.
Cooper and Ainsley have some healing to do on Landman
When you remove all of the cartel violence and oil industry drama from "Landman," it's essentially a story about a family coming back together. Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) starts the series separated from his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and feels estranged from his kids as he doesn't truly understand them. He then proceeds to try and fix his home life, but it's complicated, especially after he's forced to work with some very bad people.
The breakdown of the familial unit alone could explain why Cooper and Ainsley Norris don't get along. Nevertheless, Jacob Loflund believes more information will be revealed down the line, so audiences should be patient for now. As he told ScreenRant:
"We never got that backstory, so what we're expecting is that's going to come out as we go, and we'll find out what actually went on with this family, to put us in the position where we started, and that's got to be why they don't like each other. So, we're not sure, we're still going to have to live that and figure it out, and the audience will learn with us, just like we are."
Hopefully, Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace will dish more details on why these youngsters dislike each other in season 2; otherwise, this subplot is at risk of becoming redundant. Fortunately, Sheridan loves to explore juicy family drama in his shows, and his track record is strong enough to suggest that this storyline will produce meaningful material when the time is right.
"Landman" is currently streaming on Paramount+.