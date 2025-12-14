5 Reasons Why 2025 Was A Huge Year For Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan was never going to have a terrible 2025. He's filthy rich and always has a revolving wheel of shows on the air, so his career wasn't hurting. That said, 2024 saw the prolific creator get criticized because of the poor reception to "Yellowstone" season 5, with Sheridan's Travis Wheatley character accused of ruining the series thanks to his strip poker antics. What's more, some of his projects have been stuck in development hell for a minute now, but we can probably blame that on Sheridan having a full plate.

Fast forward to the end of 2025, and it's safe to say it's been a huge year for the "Yellowstone" creator. Not only have his ongoing projects continued to be successful, but some blasts from the past have found a new lease of life thanks to streaming. Meanwhile, Sheridan's future looks set to be very prosperous, as he has signed a huge deal that will keep him busy for years to come. This is a good time for Sheridan to be alive, so without further ado, let's tip our cowboy hats to his accomplishments.